The Avengers may get all the glory when it comes to constantly saving the world, but the Defenders certainly do their fair share of heroic acts as well. That group includes the likes of Iron Fist, aka Danny Rand, who played a crucial part in helping to defeat the Hand once and for all. (OK, fine, maybe "crucial" is too strong of a word.) Iron Fist Season 2 is out on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 7, but will Iron Fist return for a third season or could this prove to be the end of Danny's story?

As of now, the series has yet to be officially picked up for a third season, however, there's no need to start panicking just yet. Considering just how many Marvel shows are currently in the Netflix rotation right now, the franchise seems to be a consistent hit for the streaming service. (But since Netflix is notoriously known for not divulging their ratings, it's impossible to say for sure.) That's why it wouldn't be all that surprising for Iron Fist to be gifted with a Season 3 renewal at some point down the line. After all, the first season of the series came out in March 2017, yet the show wasn't picked up for a second season until several months later in July 2017, per TV Line. So Netflix could leave us hanging for a few months before revealing Iron Fist's fate, but the odds are looking pretty good for now.

In the meantime, though, fans can fully immerse themselves in all 10 episodes of the second season, which introduces Davos as as the Steel Serpent, an iconic villain that could prove to be Danny's biggest challenge yet. "[The Iron Fist]'s not a weapon to be held. It's a weapon to be used," Davos says in the trailer. He wants Danny's power and he'll stop at nothing to get it. Luckily, he'll also have Colleen Wing and Misty Knight by his side to help him fight this latest posing threat. But will everyone be able to make it out of this alive?

Fans will just have to marathon their way through Season 2 to know for sure, but keep in mind that you'll have to wait a while until Season 3 debuts (if/when it gets picked up), so try to savor every moment of vigilante justice you can. Given how vast these Marvel comic book stories are, there's plenty of content for the writers to work with. It's just a matter of whether or not Netflix deems the show is worthy of a third installment.

Granted, the plot of Iron Fist may move a little slow at times and Colleen is arguably the far more interesting character in the series than Danny (sorry, not sorry), but the audience appeal for any part of the Marvel franchise is pretty strong. That alone should be enough to guarantee its future, at least for one more season. Until a decision is made, however, all fans can do is sit back and wait.