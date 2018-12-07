So, you've seen the new Avengers 4 trailer. You might be shellshocked, and you also might be watching it for the 67th time already. But one thing that might be on your mind, especially after the first 50 seconds, is what's up with Tony Stark being isolated in space? Will Iron Man die in Avengers: Endgame? While it's very difficult to even fathom for fans of Iron Man, the chances of him coming out of this movie alive... aren't very good. And he seems to think so, too.

On Dec. 7, the very first trailer and footage from Avengers: Endgame — the fourth installment of the Avengers series of films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was released, and it didn't disappoint fans who have been waiting for any news about the movie since last April's Avengers: Infinity War. Anyone who's even heard a little bit about that movie knows that it ended in a ton of deaths — 50 percent of the world, in fact. All dust. And now the remaining heroes, specifically all the original Avengers plus some others, have to try and figure out how they're going to fix what happened, or die trying. This, of course, is including Tony Stark. And from what the trailer shows, he is ready for the latter.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

In this much-anticipated trailer, it starts with a shot of Iron Man's mask, badly broken, which happened during the last fight with Thanos. He's seemingly all alone on a space ship, without power, floating along. It seems like the ship might be the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship, just turned on its side since he can't fly it.

He's recording a message to Pepper Potts on his helmet, with a little humor right to the very end. "Hey Ms. Potts. If you find this recording, don't feel bad about this," he starts his message off. "Part of the journey is the end. Just for the record, being adrift in space with zero promise of rescue is more fun than it sounds." And he really has to hit it home with, "When I drift off, I will dream about you. It's always you." Nothing like a good punch in the heart, right?

Fans will remember that the last time he saw Pepper was on Earth, when a couple Children of Thanos came to Manhattan and Ebony Maw took Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man snuck onto the spacecraft. Iron Man went onto the ship, which Pepper Potts was extremely unhappy with, and their last goodbye was eerily similar to Captain America's and Peggy Carter's from Captain America: The First Avenger.

More to come...