Now that Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new restaurant, Tom Tom is opening in June, it’s time to make some hiring decisions. Of course, the Toms and Lisa and Ken need servers and dishwashers and bartenders and all that, but they also need entertainment. That’s where James Kennedy comes in — and no, I don’t mean using his drunken antics as entertainment. I mean literally putting his musical skills to use like he does at SUR — will James Kennedy DJ at Tom Tom on Vanderpump Rules?

James may have started off in Lisa’s world as a busser, scraping down plates and replacing forks, but now, he provides the party at See You Next Tuesday, his Tuesday-night DJ dance party at SUR. Of course, it took him a while to get there. James bussed tables for a while, and then he started DJing, but then he starting drinking too much at work, and then Lisa had no choice but to fire him. James had some growing up to do, and even though he does now enjoy some shots and a good party, he’s learned to keep it together while he's doing what he loves to do. Whether Raquel, his girlfriend, helped push him along or not, James seems like he’s finally growing up, moving on, and having a great time sharing his music at SUR.

But why keep James just at SUR when Lisa and Ken have more restaurants opening? He could certainly entertain the masses at the newest hot spot. Unfortunately, according to Tom Schwartz, there are no plans just yet to bring any Vanderpump Rules cast members into the crew at Tom Tom (beside Lisa and Ken, obviously). “We’ve been flirting with the idea of having Jax as a go-go dancer, but nothing’s official as of now. I don’t want to get people’s hopes up,” Schwartz told Bustle earlier this year. “We might bring Billie in to help manage, since she’s had her own places before.”

Billie definitely knows her stuff, but I guess that the Toms haven’t given bringing anyone else from SUR over. According to James’ Twitter, he’s still promoting See You Next Tuesday nights at SUR, so for now, James is staying put. But since See You Next Tuesday is one night a week, there must be some room for James to spread the love around and play music at all of Lisa’s cool, hip properties. I guess we’ll just have to wait a bit to see how it all works out. James will do just fine besides — he recently got to DJ on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in Los Angeles, and he does DJ sets all over the country. James will be just fine, Tom Tom or not.

While James may not be slinging records at Tom Tom, the space will still be pretty cool. Sandoval told Bustle that putting together Tom Tom has been a real collaboration between Lisa and Ken and the Toms. He said:

“[During the process,] I’m on the phone with Ken, and we’re brainstorming… it’s been great. My biggest thing is, a lot of times in the past, I feel like Lisa’s place has been more about the décor and less about the function, and this place, it has both. It’s been great to be with them as it's being built and sort of work together to make sure the place not only looks beautiful but functions beautifully. It’s been a really exciting part of it.”

Sandoval is also super into the fun toys he has to make his cocktails at Tom Tom. “I have machines that I can do my own infusions that would normally take 30 days in 30 minutes,” he told Bustle. “I have more than one machine that I’m looking at using that freezes alcohol… to where you can take shots off of wooden spoons. This is gonna be alcohol consumption on a whole other level.” Tom Tom is setting itself up to be a success for sure, but only time on Vanderpump Rules will tell if James Kennedy will be a part of it.