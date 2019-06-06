In recent years the legendary Janet Jackson has continued to thrive in the world of music. Since 2015 fans of the Grammy Award-winner have enjoyed Jackson's eleventh studio album Unbreakable, her critically-acclaimed State of the World tour, a heart-pumping performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and the announcement of a Las Vegas residency. And fans on this side of the pond are most probably wondering how they can get in on the action, but will Janet Jackson tour the UK?

According to Jackson's official website, the "Rhythm Nation" singer is not currently scheduled to tour the United Kingdom. I have reached out to Jackson's representatives for comment on any future UK dates, and will update with any new information once it becomes available. However, Jackson fans should not despair, because the 53 year-old will be performing at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival. The U.S. singer will grace the Glastonbury stage on Saturday, June 29. Although, if you're hoping to catch the singer at the famous festival you might be too late, because as per the Glastonbury website, tickets are now completely sold out. But if you're truly desperate to go, according to the website Glasto Feed, there are still a few competitions open which are offering tickets to the festival as prizes. See the list here.

Janet was confirmed to be making her Glastonbury debut back in March, reports the BBC, and she completes a lineup that includes the likes of Miley Cyrus, The Killers, George Ezra, The Cure, Stormzy and Kylie Minogue.

According to NME, 42 percent of this year's Glasto Festival lineup are women, however, none of the main headliners are female acts. As reported by the BBC, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis previously stated that she wanted to see a female headliner, but struggled as she believes there aren't enough women in music to choose from. Speaking to the BBC, she explained that "the pool isn't big enough. It's time to nurture female talent. Everyone wants it, everyone's hungry for women, but they're just not there."

However, Eavis did admit that she was forced to push for more female artists, such as Jackson, to be featured on the 2019 lineup. Speaking to the BBC, she revealed, "I'm ashamed to say that, within our organisation, there's men who book stages, and quite a few of them are old men and they don't understand why I'm pushing all the time. One of them presented their line-up this year and I was like, 'I'm really sorry but you're just going to have to take some of the blokes off. There's no women'."

Live Nation on YouTube

Janet is sure to have no problem conveying girl-power during her upcoming Glastonbury set — a performance which will take place amidst her scheduled Las Vegas residency shows. According to Billboard, Jackson's first-ever Vegas residency, Metamorphosis, kicked off back in May and will run for 15 shows until August 10, 2019. A description of the Vegas show reads, "Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon."

Tickets for the singer's thrilling Metamorphosis show are currently available to buy on Ticketmaster and via Jackson's official website.