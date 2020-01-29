He's come a long way since sharing videos of himself busting out tunes on Youtube and with a multitude of hit songs and legions of fans under his belt — along with a brand new album on the way — many are wondering will Justin Bieber tour the UK in 2020?

Although nothing has been announced regarding any UK tour, 2020 is set to be a big comeback year for Bieber. Not only is the star releasing a Youtube series and new tracks but also a highly anticipated album, Changes. On top of that, he's embarking on a North American tour to promote the album, starting off in Seattle on May 14 and will wrap in New Jersey on Sep. 26. Kehlani and Jaden will be the supporting acts throughout the tour, which is sure to sell out pretty quick.

Rolling Stone reports that one dollar of each ticket sold will go towards the Bieber Foundation, which is "committed to supporting mental health wellness." Issues that are very close to the star's heart for personal reason.

I have reached out to Bieber's management for their comment on whether Bieber will do any live performances in the UK this year, and I'll fill you in as soon as I've heard anything.

Justin Bieber - Topic on YouTube

For all the lovers out there, Bieber is releasing his new album on Valentine's day and the record is set to have a stonking 17 tracks for fans to enjoy.

In Seasons, his Youtube documentary, friends, colleagues, and loved ones speak about his experience and mental health. Bieber details his journey to being a "better headspace."

Justin Bieber on YouTube

"When you're doing what you're good at, you just feel like you're where you're supposed to be," he says in the new series, adding, "I'm the best when I'm in the studio or, like, on stage." Does this mean an even bigger, international tour may be on the horizon? Here's hoping...