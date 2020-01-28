Justin Bieber is all about being a married man these days — he's even releasing his new album on Valentine's Day — but he wasn't always so confident about making such a big commitment. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber revealed he had doubts about proposing to Hailey Baldwin because he doubted that he could be a good husband to her.

While their July 2018 engagement — and secret wedding in New York City just two months later — may have seemed like a spontaneous decision, the singer actually thought long and hard about popping the question in order to make sure he was ready for such a big commitment. "I was extremely nervous," Bieber confessed to Ellen DeGeneres. Though he felt confident that Hailey would "say yes," he explained that, "I was more nervous about, am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to ... honor what I say?"

He continued, "I finally was like, 'I'm gonna make this decision and follow through with it and be a husband. This is what I always wanted. I'm going to choose this woman.'" And Bieber is grateful that he did decided to commit to Hailey: "I'm glad it worked out because she is an amazing, amazing, amazing person," he said. "She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her."

In an interview with Vogue back in February 2018, Bieber said that he decided to propose to Hailey after realizing that she gives him the "security" that he has needed for much of his life. "I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," Bieber said, adding that when they reunited, "I was like, 'Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.'"

Bieber's relationship with Hailey — and his newfound sense of security — is also one of the main sources of inspiration behind his upcoming album, Changes, which he revealed to DeGeneres will be released on February 14. "It's the music I've loved the most out of everything I've done," the singer said in a YouTube video released on Christmas Eve to tease his new album. "I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life." He also revealed that Changes and his YouTube documentary series, Seasons, are his way of sharing his "story" with his fans after abruptly canceling the last leg of his Purpose World Tour and retreating from the spotlight.

Now that he's in a better place, however, Bieber is also ready to hit the road again, with plans to tour North America in the spring of 2020. Speaking with DeGeneres, he revealed that performing with Ariana Grande at Coachella inspired him to go back to performing. "I think I'd just been so afraid [of performing]," Bieber explained adding that "at that point in my life I was battling a lot of stuff internally." But, he continued, "when I made the decision to just go up there and do it, I was just like, 'Okay, I'm ready to do this thing now.'"

It seems like Bieber's decision to overcome his fears — both of commitment and of being the in the spotlight — has helped the singer to arrive at a place where he's healthier and happier than ever before.