Kelsey Weier didn't end up winning Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor, but that doesn't mean her journey to finding love is over. Since ABC has already chosen Clare Crawley as the next Bachelorette, it's more than likely that Kelsey will be on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 this summer and meet someone special on the sandy beaches of Mexico. In fact, fans are already hoping that the Iowa native will make a love connection with a beloved member of Bachelor Nation who also originally hails from Iowa: Derek Peth.

As of now, the duo have never actually been seen together, though Derek's actions on social media have hinted that Kelsey has caught his eye, prompting many fans to think the two of them would be perfect for one another. When Kelsey became very emotional during champagne-gate, Derek took to Twitter with a screen grab of himself crying after being eliminated from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. "I see you Kelsey," he tweeted on Jan. 13.

He also applauded her several weeks later on Instagram for posting about the Iowa caucus and encouraging her followers to go out and do their part. "Wait...a contestant unafraid to help get others involved in the world around them!?" he commented underneath her post. "Here for this!!!" And when she posted a selfie of herself on Instagram, insisting that her nose is real, Derek responded saying: "your nose is so genuine and real!" So clearly he's trying to get on her radar.

Since the cast list for Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season has yet to be revealed, it's unclear whether either Kelsey or Derek will be part of the lineup. But if they are, they have the potential to make a solid pairing. Derek ended up getting burned by love on two separate occasions last year — first when things didn't work out with Demi Burnett and again with Tayshia Adams. Perhaps Kelsey will prove to be the person he's been waiting for, and even if she isn't, she's still a prime candidate for joining the new BIP crew.

From owning her emotions even in the face of bullying to opening her heart to Peter and laying it all the line, Kelsey has proven that she's ready to make a longterm commitment to someone and isn't afraid to risk it all in the name of love. That's a very appealing quality to have among the Bachelor franchise and could very well help to guarantee her a place in Paradise this summer.