After more than a decade on the air, it's finally time to ask — will Kourtney Kardashian leave Keeping Up with the Kardashians? A recently-released promo shows the 39-year-old closing a door behind her as Kim Kardashian appears to reveal that her older sister "doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore." (The clip does not specify who Kim is referring to, but it is heavily implied to be Kourtney by the promo.) Yikes.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's eldest daughter already seemed to be at the center of a few KUWTK Season 15 plotlines, according to previous promos released by the series in advance of its Aug. 5 return. But the most recent offering is the most eyebrow-raising yet — could this next season be Kourtney's last?

The newest KUWTK clip went live on Thursday, and the footage features nearly every member of the family weighing in on Kourtney's recent behavior, backed by dark, dramatic music. "We're each other's best friends and greatest defenders," Kim Kardashian's voice says in the opening moments, adding, "but we need to re-focus." After a few shots of various family members posing for the cameras, a chyron promises "The Real Stories," and the tape cuts to a more domestic moment, in what looks like the family kitchen.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

"I'm not gonna be around people that bring me down on a daily basis," Kourtney promises through tears, as her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian silently look on. Whether their lack of response is from the fact of promo editing, or because they have no defense is unclear. But it's a moment of disagreement on a level that fans haven't really seen before, made even more unusual because of how rarely Kourtney gets emotional on camera. Working out your feelings is great, but being inscrutable is kind of Kourtney's thing at this point, so it's a little jarring to see her so upset

But the barrage isn't over yet. "She just fires these missiles at me," says Scott Disick in the next clip, backed with an image of him shaking his head with incomprehension during what appears to be a conversation with his former partner. As any fan of the franchise knows, Scott and Kourtney broke up years ago, but have kept things amicable in order to co-parent their three children — 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope, and 3-year-old son Reign. That doesn't mean they haven't had their fair share of drama since their breakup, however, so this could be nothing new, or it could be signs of trouble ahead.

The promo shows a string of admittedly small moments, but they're red flags for anyone concerned about the 39-year-old's future participation in the series. Especially after one of the final moments of the promo, when a pink-haired Kim declares, "She doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore," and the clip cuts to a shot of Kourtney shutting a door behind her. Could that door she's shutting be symbolic of a possible KUWTK exit?

For as much as fans hope the answer is no, this is hardly the first time the question has been raised. In August 2016, Kourtney told You Magazine, via The Daily Mail, that she was considering exiting the reality show franchise — and not for the first time — telling the outlet:

“I don’t want the show to end, but I sometimes think I would be so happy if it did and I could just move away from it all. By the end of every season I’ve had enough, but then once we have had a break I’m ready for more."

And a year later, in June 2017, rumors swirled that Kourtney was looking to make her exit, with Hollywood Life reporting that she was unhappy with Kris Jenner's unwillingness to cut Scott from the series. Obviously, she stayed on, but given that the reality star is already tempted to leave at the end of every season, it's hard not to wonder whether all this drama is pushing her closer to the edge.

So while all the intense conflict depicted in the new Keeping Up With The Kardashian promo is hopefully just a blip, fans should soak up all the screen time you can with Kourtney while you have her, because it's not out of the question that Season 15 could be her last.