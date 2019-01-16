I have been hooked on dark, sexy, supernatural TV ever since Twilight. I’m not sure I can call them guilty pleasures anymore for the simple reason that there isn’t anything I feel guilty about. As far as I am concerned there is nothing like crossing your typical drama with the supernatural to make truly addictive watching. If you feel the same then you will love Legacies. The show — which is a spinoff of The Originals, and before that, The Vampire Diaries — has taken U.S. viewers by storm. So, will Legacies be on Netflix UK? I need to know if I should get my hopes up or if I am just setting myself up for disappointment. The plot line is seriously spooky, I challenge you not to get hooked.

Legacies was created by Julie Plec and premiered on the U.S. channel, The CW on Oct. 25. Following on from The Originals, Legacies follows 17 year old Hope Mikaelson who is the descendent of some of the most powerful werewolf, witch, and vampire bloodlines. Just typing that makes me excited. She attends Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where supernatural beings like herself are taught to control their powers and urges. Putting a group of young vampire, witches, and werewolves in one place, what’s the worst that could happen?

Legacies on YouTube

Speaking about the character Hope to Collider Plec said, “well, she carries this legacy — and sorry for this use of the word, it’s not deliberate — of a very powerful family that was plagued by a lot of darkness and a lot of violence, but also beautifully had a lot of love. There’s the weight of history on her, at all times. This series is really about her breaking out of the shell of her past and growing into this idea of who she is supposed to be.”

It is reported that there will be 13 episodes in series one of Legacies and if, like myself, you need to know how you will be able to watch the dark magic unfold here in the UK it might be a little more difficult than first anticipated. I contacted Netflix UK to ask when Legacies will be available to watch on the site. A representative said "unfortunately we don’t have any info on Legacies at the moment." However, Metro reported that The Originals went up on the site after it had finished in the U.S. Maybe Legacies will do the same thing, and the entire series will be available after the series finale in the U.S.

If you were a fan of The Originals or The Vampire Diaries then it is a safe bet that you will enjoy Legacies. Whilst it may be a new series there are a few familiar faces making a reappearance. The Express reported that Danielle Rose Russell returns to take centre stage as Hope Mikaelson, Matthew Davis will also star in Legacies as Alaric Salesman, who was first introduced to fans in The Vampire Diaries. Vampire Diaries’ Candice King returns as Caroline Forbes, and Aria Shahghasemi will be back as Landon Kirby who was first introduced in The Originals.

Speaking about the Legacies backstory to Collider, Russell said, “you will have the history from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, if you know those shows, but if you don’t know those shows, you don’t need to have watched them. It needs to take its own independence as a show, if that makes sense.”

With an intricate backstory, killer characters, and heaps of drama I have all of my fingers crossed that Legacies will be available on Netflix UK very soon.