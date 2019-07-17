With Suits spinoff Pearson premiering on Wednesday, Gina Torres and her character Jessica will move on to a new chapter — and a new city. But that doesn't mean Jessica's past is totally behind her. Rachel Zane may not be a part of Jessica's life anymore, but we can still hold out hope Meghan Markle will be in Pearson, right?

Unfortunately, not really. Between royal obligations, her new family, and a career in philanthropic and activist work, it's extremely unlikely that the Duchess of Sussex has room in her schedule to be on the show, though series creator Aaron Korsh isn't completely ruling it out. "You never know," he told Deadline. "There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say, 'Can I come back?' And if she did she would be welcome back her with arms wide open. But no, l don't see that happening."

However, that doesn't mean Markle will never return to acting. "It's not out of the question that we'd see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day," Robert Lacey, a royal historian/consultant for The Crown, told People. He also suggested Markle could produce or direct plays in the future. "The National Theatre has quite a radical record of tackling the difficult social issues of the moment and for innovating new plays and productions — so that might be an area where she might add her influence," he continued.

If Markle follows Lacey's suggestion, maybe she could work with her former Suits/Pearson castmates again, just in a behind-the-scenes capacity.

In the world of Suits, Markle's character Rachel and and her husband Mike (Patrick J. Adams) moved to Seattle at the end of Season 7, just after getting married. We already know Markle won't be in Suits' final season, but Adams will, so the question we really should be asking is: will Patrick J. Adams be in Pearson?

Based on an interview he did with CinemaBlend, Adams' character seems to be doing just fine on the West Coast. "It seems to me like Mike's in a great place. Whatever is happening in Seattle is really good," he said, adding that Rachel will still be a presence on Suits. "There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show."

So hey, who knows, maybe Mike will end up in Chicago on a work trip, or Jessica will share some phone calls with Rachel, too. But mostly, Jessica's life on Pearson will be completely separate from Suits. She's running for office and leaving a lot of her past behind, so fans will be lucky if anyone from Jessica's New York life shows up. If and when anybody does cross over (fingers crossed for Louis Litt on the campaign trail), let's hope we at least get more details about Rachel and the imaginary life Markle's alter ego is living in the Suits universe.