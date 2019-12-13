He has a voice like velvet and the moves to match. Legions of fans will be wondering will Michael Bublé tour the UK in 2020? Canada's finest crooner announced earlier this year that he would be bringing his An Evening With Michael Bublé tour to the UK across ten dates for his loyal fans to enjoy. I'm sure you're very relieved to have your mum's Christmas gift sorted. The concerts will begin in late July and run into Aug. The dates are as follows:

July 24 - Bath, No. 1 Royal Crescent

July 26 - Hatfield House

July 28 - Norwich, Blickling Estate

July 29 - Derby, Pattonair Country Ground

July 31 - Warwick Castle

Aug 1 - Durham Country Cricket Club

Aug 2 - Leeds, Harewood House

Aug 4 - Exeter, Powderham Castle

Aug 5 - Cardiff Castle

Aug 7 - Hove, First Central County Ground

Tickets, starting at £79.50, are on sale now and are available to buy over on the Ticketmaster website. Although not much has been revealed about the show, it's likely that he'll be singing some of the old favourites like Everything, Cry Me A River, and Home. Alongside newer material off his most recent album, Love, which was released in 2018.

Bublé's upcoming tour is a welcome surprise to fans after the singer low key announced his retirement from the music industry back in Oct 2018. Speaking to the Daily Mail he spilled the fact that he was ready to go out with a bang.

"I'm retiring from the business, I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top."

Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have three children together. In the past few years they've experienced a huge amount of stress as their eldest son Noah was diagnosed with cancer. Luckily he's now in remission but the experience really made Bublé reassess what's important in his life. He explained to USA Today that he maintains a work life balance by ensuring for every three weeks he is away on tour, he's at home for two weeks with his family. And on his most recent tour, he even brought them along.

"This is the best of both worlds. I can't go out there and be happy if I'm not with the family. And what's really nice is they're coming with me on this tour."

If his recent sell out UK tour dates are anything to go by, you'd better get your skates on if you want to get tickets for his 2020 show. I hope it's Everything.