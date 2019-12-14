Despite its limited-series run, HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher just might return for Season 2. Based on the bestselling novel by Tom Perrotta, Mrs. Fletcher follows single mom Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn) who experiences a newfound sexual awakening after her son Brendan (Jackson White) goes off to college. But in the finale, Brendan walks in on his mother at a pivotal point in this awakening: the middle of a threesome. The series ends with mother and son, silent, on the front porch of their suburban home. While HBO hasn’t picked up the series for Season 2, Perrotta and Hahn expressed enthusiasm for a follow-up to that awkward conclusion.

In an interview with IndieWire on Dec. 8, Perrotta, who also served as executive producer on the show, suggested that there’s much more to be told. “This ending is an ending of an arc, not an ending of a life," he said. "So, yes, I think there’s more room.” Perrotta, who also penned the book The Leftovers adapted into the 2014 HBO show, added, “One thing I learned from The Leftovers was to just treat every season as if it were the last. But yes, there’s more to tell if that opportunity arises.”

Hahn echoed the same sentiments. When asked if she’d return for another season, she told IndieWire, “Oh my God, of course. Of course, of course, of course. I think there’s clearly so much more story to be told. I also feel that this is a beautiful piece on its own… and I love this cast madly, so who knows? Clearly, there is so much more story to be told.” Bustle has reached out to HBO on the possibility.

While Mrs. Fletcher was picked up by HBO as a limited series, a second season return is still possible. Big Little Lies, the limited series based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, unexpectedly returned for a Season 2 after massive fanfare, after all. Like the latter series, Mrs. Fletcher has received acclaim online. Coined as a “raunchy but sweet” tale “for the ages” by NPR, Perrotta’s source material has been hailed for its narrative of a sexually-liberated 40-somethin'-year-old woman.

Hahn appears to be the ideal Eve Fletcher, too. In September 2017, she penned an open letter in Glamour to let her younger self know that at age 44, “life just gets sexier.” Hahn wrote, “At 44, you will realize something astounding: Life just gets sexier and sexier. Your sexual self will become this enormous, loud thing that you no longer take for granted, no ­longer deny. You will refuse to put a lid on it. You will listen to it. My God, you will hear it roar."

Mrs. Fletcher is available to stream on HBO.