The kind of rubbish thing about becoming obsessed with a band at a young age is the passing of time. Sadly, although their music may not, their union often has a time limit. But you know what is the absolute best? Reunion tours. And news that My Chemical Romance is reuniting for one night has got people thinking: will My Chemical Romance tour the UK in 2020?

I am so ready to rejoin the Black Parade. Pass me the straighteners and some black hair dye IMMEDIATELY.

The band revealed the exciting reunion news via their social media accounts on Halloween (because, obviously), letting fans know that they are to reform for a show in L.A. on Dec. 20 this year.

I contacted their press team to enquire about any potential UK tour and I'll let you know as soon as I've heard anything back. But TBH guys, from what they've revealed so far, it looks like this is set to be a one off occasion.

I, however, am an optimist and hope that this, their first show together since 2012, is a sign of goth things to come. I mean great things to come.

Like, come on, they can't be pulling out the black blazers for one show only right? Especially since it's been a stonking six years since the band split, according to NME.

When they broke up (stop it, you're crying), front man Gerard Way wrote one of the saddest (and long) letters you'll ever read. One which he signed off with:

"My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too.Because it is not a band — it is an idea."

Way's writing prowess isn't solely for writing super wordy letters but also for being the mind behind the enormously successful graphic novels on which Netflix show The Umbrella Academy is based on.

He spoke to NME, explaining that the team work, love, and respect between the members of the Umbrella Academy was definitely inspired by his time in the band:

"I can see the guys from the band in each of the characters. And people I met on the road too. And there's a lot of stuff in there about fame as well. A lot of that was my way of processing the experience My Chemical Romance had if I'm being totally honest."

All fingers, toes, and black eyeliner pencils crossed for more news from the boys.