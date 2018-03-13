The promos for the Season 2 finale of This Is Us feature Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) as a senior citizen — a major twist since he is deceased in the present. The sight has fans speculating if Old Jack will be in more This Is Us episodes after the Season 2 finale. But, those fans are in for some bad news.

Ventimiglia told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 12 that he isn't likely to make any more appearances as Old Jack. "I feel like that's maybe a one-time thing. It's only once in your life, like a particular blooming flower," he said. But considering how This Is Us often plays with (real and alternate) timelines, Old Jack appearing more than once could be a possibility. Ventimiglia might just not know yet.

In any case, we will get Old Jack on Tuesday, at least. The promo for the Season 2 finale shows Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) getting ready to marry Toby (Chris Sullivan) — and somehow, Old Jack is there at the wedding, seemingly alive and well. The promo shows Old Jack encountering Present-Day Rebecca and he says, "Where did the time go, Bec?" She gives him a look that simply says, "Oh, Jack." But fans were left asking, "How?"

Old Jack could be part of an alternate universe timeline — earlier this season, the alternate timeline debuted in a sequence where William got to know Randall as a young boy. Or Old Jack could be a vision or wishful thinking by Kate and the rest of the Pearson family on her wedding day.

This Is Us started with two timelines in Season 1: Present day, in which the Pearson children are all grown up, and the past, which shows Jack and Rebecca raising their kids in the '80s and '90s. So far, Season 2 has introduced an alternate timeline and a future timeline, in addition to the present and the past. Fans got a first glimpse of the future during last the post-Super Bowl episode, in which Adult Tess and Old Randall made an appearance.

Recently, Ventimiglia talked to Bustle about Old Jack and his appearance in the season finale. He said:

"I think fans can expect everything that This Is Us is with that reveal of seeing an older Jack. We've seen an older Randall, we know an older Rebecca. We've seen a younger Jack, younger Rebecca. The time shift and the jumping that we do on the show is dependent on what stories we're telling and what we're looking to show of each character ...

Seeing a version of Jack as he's older — people are wanting to know what that would've been like, or could've been like, or how it's possible and everyone will see on Tuesday night."

Ventimiglia told ET that it's hard to get out of character once it goes through makeup process for becoming Old Jack: "It's a lot, but you can't help but feel like you're in your 70ish years when you're in it. We were in between scenes and I was talking to someone and how [I was] standing, I couldn't get out of 70-year-old Jack."

It's going to be hard for fans to see the beloved Pearson patriarch's appearance only limited to one episode, so here's hoping this isn't his first and last time on the series.

This Is Us is also known for its many twists and surprises, so Jack's appearance could clue viewers into so much about the Pearson family that we may not have known about. Old Jack in more episodes could possibly answer some questions — and prompt some new ones.

After all, there are still so many questions left to answer in the show — but fans may have to wait for them to be answered in Season 3 and beyond, with or without Old Jack.