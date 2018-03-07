Fans were certainly devastated after seeing Jack Pearson meet his fate on This Is Us. The heartbreaking moment left many wondering about what will happen to Milo Ventimiglia's character on future episodes. And although it's unclear how long Jack will remain a presence on the beloved show, a new glimpse of old Jack in the This Is Us finale promo is sure to make you ugly-cry throughout Kate's entire wedding.

As the credits rolled during the series' penultimate episode of the season on Tuesday March 6, fans were treated to a first look at Season 2's finale, which will, at least partially, revolve around Kate’s highly anticipated wedding to Toby. The snippet alludes to an appearance of a "surprise guest" as the camera pans to a never-before-seen aged version of Jack who meets up with Rebecca during their daughter's marriage ceremony.

The heart-wrenching moment, most likely part of a dream sequence, reunites the beloved Pearson parents for the first time since the devastating house fire that ultimately changed the family's dynamics forever. During the seconds-long reunion, Jack and Rebecca lovingly stare into each other's eyes as Jack touches his wife's hair and longingly says: "Where did the time go Bec?"

Since his death in the Super Bowl Sunday episode, Jack has appeared in several flashback storylines which feature him in various stages of his life up until the presumed age of 53 when he died from cardiac arrest after the fire. While each and every appearance from Jack has remained touching, seeing him as an older man is a moment fans never expected to happen. Assumed to be aged somewhere in his early 70s when he appears at his daughter's wedding ceremony, Jack, like older Rebecca, now wears glasses and is seen sporting an almost entirely gray goatee.

It is unclear which of the family members envisions the updated version of Jack during the episode, but it's safe to say that Kate will definitely have her father's memory on her mind as she takes her walk down the aisle with her brothers, Kevin and Randall by her side. Much of Kate's storyline notably circulates around her extremely close relationship with her father. Out of the three Pearson siblings, Kate seems to have the hardest dealing with losing Jack because she often blames herself for his death. During the finale promo, Jack can also be seen in a sweet throwback moment, telling his young daughter, “The guy who gets to marry you, Katie girl, he is one lucky guy."

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman actually hinted at the notion of Jack appearing in an aged form during an interview with Glamour. When asked about the possibility of Jack emerging on the show in a present-day dream sequence, Fogelman explained:

"Yeah, I mean, we play with a lot of things around time and memory and what could have been, so I think that’s definitely a possibility."

He continued dropping clues about Jack's future, telling the magazine:

"There’s a lot of emotions [about that idea] because if you’ve lost someone tragically, you dream about them a lot. There’s a lot of different ways that can happen."

After being directly asked by Glamour if Jack would reappear to walk Kate down the aisle during her wedding, Fogelman played coy and said, "Well, you might… you’re not exactly right, but you could actually be in a place where something like that could happen."

Just when fans thought that they were finally over the most devastating moment of the This Is Us storyline, Jack's aged return could quite possibly prove to be the real tear-jerker of Season 2.