Princess Eugenie of York's wedding is just around the corner, and the entire royal family is gearing up for the big day. Given the fact that it's the second royal wedding this year, fans might be wondering whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in Princess Eugenie's wedding. The palace hasn't announced any official wedding duties for the newlyweds, so it sounds like they might just be regular guests at the upcoming festivities.

Of course, it's possible Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a role in the wedding, and it just hasn't been announced yet. After all, the couple has plenty of experience with wedding parties. Aside from their own recent nuptials, Prince Harry was the best man at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. Plus, Prince Harry was a part of his childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding in August. Markle was by her husband's side at the wedding, which coincidentally took place on her birthday. So the two of them have plenty of experience with being a part of weddings.

But if the two of them don't have an official role in the upcoming wedding, there probably won't be any hard feelings. An unnamed source told Vanity Fair that "Eugenie is very close to Harry." And Prince Harry not having an official capacity in his cousin's wedding likely won't change that.

And as for the bridal party, it's totally understandable why Meghan Markle isn't one of Princess Eugenie's bridesmaids. With the exception of Princess Eugenie's sister and maid of honor, Princess Beatrice of York, all of the bridal party members are children. According to The Express, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge will be a flower girl, and Prince George of Cambridge will serve as a page boy. And even though they're young, it's not the royal siblings' first time in a wedding. Princess Charlotte was one of Meghan Markle's bridesmaids, and Prince George was a page boy at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Meanwhile, there will reportedly be some non-royal children involved in the wedding party, too. The Express reports that Theodora Rose Williams, daughter of pop singer Robbie Williams, will also be one of Eugenie's bridesmaids. And Lord Freddie Windsor and Sophie Winkleman's daughter, Maud Windsor, is expected to be a bridesmaid, too, according to the outlet. Plus, Louis de Givenchy will serve as a page boy alongside Prince George, The Express noted.

And while it will be hard to top the romantic affair that was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, it's been reported that Princess Eugenie's wedding will be even bigger, attendance-wise. The wedding, which will be held at St. George's Chapel, will have hundreds of guests — according to Vanity Fair, more than 850 people were invited to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Plus, plenty of celebrities are expected to attend the celebration. Vanity Fair notes that the Clooneys and the Beckhams will likely be there, as well as Sir Elton John and Ellie Goulding.

If you're hoping to catch the next royal wedding live, it's not clear yet where Princess Eugenie's wedding will be streaming. According to Vanity Fair, the BBC won't be airing the wedding, though ITV might be. Whatever happens with the streaming rights, the palace is sure to release official photos for royal watchers after the event. And all of the guests, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are sure to have a great time celebrating the happy couple.