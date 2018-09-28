The guest list for this year's second royal wedding will be filled with tons of famous faces, including A-list celebrities and British aristocrats alike. The Queen is pretty likely to show up for the big day, but what about her husband? Will Prince Philip be at Prince Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12? For now, that remains a bit of a mystery.

The Royal Family hasn't made any announcements regarding their wedding attendance just yet. However, there are a few reasons why Philip, 97, might not be in attendance to watch his granddaughter get married. One of those reasons has to do with his relationship — or lack thereof — with Eugenie's mother, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson.

"[Philip] does what he wants," a "well-placed insider" told People in July 2018. "He made a supreme effort for Harry [and Meghan Markle's wedding]. I would be very surprised if he did go, because he is so estranged from Fergie. I think he will decide at the 99th hour."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ferguson was involved in a bit of a scandal towards the end of her marriage to Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Andrew is the second son of Prince Philip and the Queen, and the father of Eugenie and Beatrice. Ferguson and the Duke announced their separation in 1992, amid a whole lot of speculation surrounding their marriage.

Not long after, Ferguson was snapped by paparazzi in some um, let's say compromising positions with another man, and the Palace was decidedly not pleased. According to the Telegraph, Princess Margaret (the Queen's sister) wrote Ferguson a scathing letter in the wake of the scandal, telling her, "You have done more to bring shame on the family than could ever have been imagined."

Needless to say, Philip is reportedly still not a fan of Ferguson's, even after all these years. Even though she and Andrew divorced in 1996, the two have since become close friends, and have both been very involved in the planning of their daughter's upcoming wedding.

It would be a real shame if Philip decided not to watch his granddaughter get married due, solely due to some decades-old issues with his former daughter-in-law. On the other hand, he officially retired from public service in 2017, so maybe he's just trying to chill.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

He and the Queen were noticeably absent from the christening of Prince Louis back in July, but palace sources told People that it wasn't that big of a deal. The source noted that the entire royal family was "comfortable with the arrangement," and their decision to sit the ceremony out was "mutually agreed" upon "some time ago."

This was reiterated by the Daily Mail's Royal Correspondent Rebecca English, who tweeted at the time of Louis' christening that "Philip clearly doesn't want to attend public events unless he really has to." Very relatable. Can you blame him? He's 97-years-old!

Royal family fans will just have to wait and see if Philip ends up making it to Eugenie's big day. It's safe to assume that he's at least discussed it with his granddaughter by now, so there's no hard feelings or surprises when she walks down the aisle. If he decides to stay at home, though, maybe Eugenie will still save him a slice of cake.