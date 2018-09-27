Another blessed royal union is almost upon us, and the guest list is rumored to be filled with famous faces. So, will any of those famous faces be in the actual wedding party? Will Karlie Kloss be in Princess Eugenie's wedding, for example? Kloss has been close to Eugenie's sister Beatrice for several years, and will likely score an invite at the very least. Don't expect to see her or any celebrities in the bridal party, though. And there's a pretty straightforward reason for that.

While the model might not be in the bridal party, that doesn't mean she's not close with members of the royal fam. It's not exactly clear how when or how Kloss and Princess Beatrice first met, but they've clearly got a strong bond these days. Eugenie hasn't been seen hanging with Kloss quite as much as her older sister, but that definitely doesn't mean that they're not friends at all. They actually happen to run in very similar social circles, and both count Ellie Goulding as a close — if not, best — bud.

Alas, not even Goulding will be in Eugenie's royal wedding party, according to reports. In fact, the only adult you should expect to see on the bride's side of the party is her sister, Beatrice. A few months back, Eugenie revealed that Beatrice would be her maid of honor, according to People. Other than that, though, the bridesmaids will almost certainly be completely comprised of children.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to wed in St. George's Chapel — which is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, too, by the way — on Oct. 12 Like Harry and Markle, Eugenie and Brooksbank are expected to follow tradition when it comes to their royal wedding parties.

"English brides are accompanied by a group of bridesmaids, usually younger girls between the ages of 10 and 12," according to Phillip B. Crook and Jessie Mooney of Brides. "The Queen had eight bridesmaids, and Diana had five, ranging in age from 5 to 17." Markle, for comparison, had six bridesmaids, ranging from ages 2 to 7.

Based on these details, Kloss almost surely won't be one of the famous faces filling out Eugenie's bridesmaid squad. That doesn't mean that you won't see any famous bridesmaid faces at all. Well, famous in terms of who their parents are, at least.

According to Cosmopolitan, there's a good chance that her cousin William's — that would be Prince William, by the way — two eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. Those two are pretty much pros at royal weddings by now. They were in their Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017, and stole the show in their Uncle Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018, too.

The Express reported that Robbie Williams' daughter Theodora Rose Williams might be a bridesmaid, as could Maud Windsor, whose parents are Sophie Winkleman and Lord Freddie Windsor. The outlet also mused that two children of Olivier de Givenchy, Ines and Louis, would likely be in Eugenie and Jack's wedding party.

Royal family fans will just have to wait and see who makes the final cut, but there's no doubt it'll end up being an adorable group of tiny tots. No Karlie Kloss, but a ton of super cute tiny tots.