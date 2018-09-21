One of the best bits about a wedding surely has to be planning some time with your girlfriends to bond and/or party hard before the big day itself (or so I imagine). We all love a good hen do, but TBH, I'm a little unsure whether the royal family abide by the same rules when it comes to hens and stags. With the next royal wedding fast approaching, I've started to wonder: will Princess Eugenie have a hen party of her own?

While there's no official word (and realistically, why would there be? I'm not sure I can imagine a royal spokesperson advertising the fact one of their princesses is going to have a huge party), The Express reported back in June that Eugenie would indeed be having a hen.

Apparently, the newspaper claimed Eugenie's sister and Princess Beatrice will be handling all things hen, and is planning a 'do in none other than party-centric Spanish island Ibiza. Little further has been reported however, so it's unclear whether these rumours are true or in fact have any truth to them at all. I kinda hope they are though; I love the idea of the princesses partying hard in 'biza with all of their friends.

I have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but they are yet to get back to me. I'm hoping this is because they are sending me a handwritten invitation instead. A gal can dream, can't she?

This style of hen sounds worlds away from Meghan Markle's celebrations, prior to her wedding with Prince Harry, which apparently took place at the very boujee and exclusive Soho Farmhouse, as The Sun reported.

Similarly, The Telegraph reported that before Kate Middleton's big day (way back when in 2011), she too kept things low-key with a night in. The Duchess was allegedly surrounded by close friends along with sister Pippa Middleton.

“She has already had her hen night, but it was certainly very low-key," a source told the newspaper at the time. "There isn’t such a tradition attached to hen nights as there is to stag parties. It was done privately. Not all of Kate’s friends were there, and she will be catching up with other friends over the coming weeks.”

Following on from Markle and Prince Harry's big day, the second royal wedding of the year, that of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, is fast approaching. The couple are set to be married on Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Guests are said to include a number of famous faces such as Eugenie's friend Ellie Goulding, George Clooney (Brooksbank works for his tequila company), and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who is a friend of the princess.

The couple first became engaged in January 2018 while they were holidaying in Nicaragua. Eugenie's beautiful ring was designed by the couple together and features an amazing padparadscha sapphire with diamond all around the main stone.

Discussing the ring during an appearance on The One Show, Brooksbank said: "What's amazing about [the sapphire] is that it changes colour from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie. That she changes colour and is just so amazing."

Eugenie and Brooksbank had been together for around seven years prior to their engagement.

Roll on the Ibiza party.