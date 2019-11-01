Will 'Queer Eye: We're In Japan!' Return For Season 2? There Are Always More Heroes To Help

The Fab Five have spent the last four seasons helping people in the United States and Australia feel gorgeous about themselves, both inside and out. But now the team is setting their sights even farther around the world with a new Netflix special, titled Queer Eye: We're in Japan!, which finds the gang in Tokyo, exploring the sights and tackling some fun new makeover endeavors. However, that doesn't necessarily mean Queer Eye: We're in Japan! will return for a second season. Because as much fun as they all appear to be having in the trailer alone, this installment is called a "special" for a reason, indicating that it's intended to be a one-and-done type of season.

Netflix has yet to confirm the fate of this Japan-centric project, but odds are that these four episodes are meant to serve as their own stand-alone entity, making them all the more unique. That's not to say that the cast won't go on to perform life-changing transformations in other parts of the world over time, which means their time in Tokyo could be a small taste of similar adventures ahead. They've already done a season in Australia, but there are so many other countries and continents filled with heroes.

The trailer for the Japan special finds Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France teaming up with Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara to help navigate them through this new terrain. According to the official press release Netflix provided to Bustle, the Fab Five will seek to "make-better a group of heroes, and learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand."

The special comes just a few months after Netflix debuted the show's fourth season back in July. Meanwhile, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a fifth season, which is set to take place in Philadelphia and debut sometime in 2020, according to Entertainment Weekly. But until that day comes, We're in Japan promises to supply you with a healthy dose of all the fabulousness that a typical season delivers — along with plenty of tears. "We'd tell you to get your tissues ready but you're going to need power towels," the official Queer Eye Twitter account posted earlier this month.

That's because this series has proven to be so much more than a traditional makeover show. Along with teaching us about the magic of French tucks, Queer Eye is also known for tackling a variety of social issues, including homophobia, race, police brutality, and religion. “I think the original show was much more light-hearted, and I think our intention at the beginning was just to do that,” Berk told The Hollywood Reporter back in June 2018. “And then when we got in there and we realized there are so many polarizing topics right now, far left and far right, and we had the opportunity to really bring people together."

It'll be interesting to see what kind of topics come up in this new change of scenery for We're in Japan! But if anyone can bring people closer together across different cultures, it's the Fab Five.