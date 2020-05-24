With the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 12 virtual reunion airing on Sunday, May 24, fans are already wondering if RHOA will return for Season 13. Although Bravo has yet to make an official announcement, the answer is less of a matter of if than when. The network typically reveals the new seasons in late September or early October ahead of a November premiere date, but given the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, that timeline could shift this year.

Cast member Kandi Burruss recently revealed that plans for filming the next season of RHOA are still up in the air. "We're not sure how we're supposed to get started," she told TheWrap. "I think it's gonna be a little bit of a delay and I think they're just figuring out what the plan is. They haven't shared it with the rest of us yet, but I do know they are working on when we're gonna start. Obviously we're not starting as soon as we would normally start because they’re trying to set it up and make sure everybody is safe."

In 2019, RHOA ranked as the highest-rated unscripted show on cable in the 18-49 demographic, according to NBC. The popularity continued this year, with the cast — including Kandi, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Cynthia Bailey — tackling all the drama from Snakegate to the Cookie Lady. As for which of them could return next season, nothing has been decided, though there have been plenty of rumors.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

NeNe Leakes has sparked speculation she was quitting RHOA multiple times over the course of the season, but has since denied she's made any concrete decisions. "I will tell you, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show," she said during an appearance on CBS' The Talk in February. "But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where everyone is attacking and being very malicious."

There have also been rumors that other OGs such as Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Phaedra Parks could make a RHOA comeback. As far as Kandi is concerned, however, the current cast of 'wives is just fine. "I personally don't think the cast needs a shakeup, to be honest with you. I thought this season was really good," she told Hollywood Life in April. "Would I be opposed to some new blood coming? No. I wouldn't be surprised if they added some totally new people because to me that always means they're bringing in some great energy."

Even if fans are stuck waiting for a new season a little longer than usual, there's plenty to look forward to in the Peach State.