With TV and movie productions on pause, fans have naturally wondered how the novel coronavirus pandemic will affect when the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion will air. Although a date has yet to be announced, cast member Kandi Burruss revealed during a recent Instagram Live that Bravo recently informed her that they intend to film what she referred to as "an online type of reunion situation." Bustle reached out to Bravo, but did not receive an immediate response.

Even though Bravo's cameras aren't currently rolling, the former Xscape member also shared that a group text between some of the Season 12 cast — which include Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, and Cynthia Bailey — has still been ripe with juicy drama. "Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would've thought it had been a reunion on the text messages," she said on Instagram, per Page Six. "I said, 'damn! Can y'all save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket,' you know what I mean? It's a mess!"

The RHOA reunion was slated to tape in late March before the production date was canceled due to COVID-19. On March 13, Andy Cohen confirmed on Twitter that the reunion will still happen at some point, however. After a fan asked if the annual sitdown would postponed or canceled altogether, he tweeted: "Postponed! Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it!"

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After "a few days of self quarantine" and "not feeling great" Cohen said he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. He returned to work 10 days later, sharing on Instagram that he was resuming his Sirius XM radio show and would also begin taping Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home. Bravolebrity guests, such as Leakes, RHOBH's Lisa Rinna, and RHONY's Sonja Morgan, have all appeared on the tweaked late-night talk show remotely. So it would track if Bravo adapted to the extenuating circumstance by also producing a virtual RHOA reunion.

The Season 12 finale is schedule to air on April 19, and with Snakegate, the Cookie Lady, and ongoing friction between Leakes and Moore among this year's highlights, fans will be eager to see the women download on all the drama. The question remains, however, whether or not they'll still break out their signature reunion gowns for the occasion.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you're anxious about the virus's spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle's coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.