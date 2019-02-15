At 26 years old, Sam Smith already has two smash-hit studio albums, an Academy Award and a cool four Grammys under his belt. And the singer's line to his ex boyfriend — "Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys," — will go down as one of the best acceptance-speech moments in history. This man is a true icon. Unsurprisingly, every every arena Smith plays sells out in seconds. But will Sam Smith tour the UK in 2019?

The singer has already had a pretty stellar 2019 so far following the release of the ultimate slow jam "Dancing With A Stranger" with Fifth Harmony alum Normani, which already has more than 30 million views on YouTube. Yep, 30 million in less than two weeks. Could this single be the tease of a new Sam Smith album for 2019...?

While there has been no official confirmation of a new album fans were shocked when the promo for "Dancing With A Stranger" came out because in November 2018 Smith tweeted: "After a year and a half of travelling I am finally back home in London!! Farewell 2018. This year has been a year of love, travel, music, lessons, ups and downs, but most importantly a year of YOU... my fans. I’ve loved spending this year with you...Time for me to take a little break over Christmas and new year to be with my family and friends. I will speak to you all soon. I love you. Be safe and have a beautiful time. Always and forever. Sam xx."

His Little Sailors responded in a flash (as any solid fandom does), assuming that he was going on hiatus from music following his The Thrill Of It All epic world tour. But then he went and surprised the entire world with another hit single.

The good news is that Sam Smith will be touring this year but the bad news is, it's not in Europe. From March 29 to April 18 Smith will be performing 17 dates around South America and South Africa, and there are still tickets for some of the dates. So if you fancy going on a little round-the-world trip to see the "Money On My Mind" singer, now's your chance.

Smith is the master at writing honest songs about his personal life, and he's had the nation reaching for the Kleenex with tracks like "Stay With Me" and "Too Good At Goodbyes." However, Smith recently admitted to Hits Radio that he doesn't really "like the sound of [his] own voice most of the time," which is shocking because I don't know anyone who doesn't like the sound of his voice. But DJ Steve Aoki recently told The Sun that his dream "collaborator would be Adele or Sam Smith," so maybe we can look forward to another Sam Smith collaboration sometime soon?

And, as if we needed more reasons to love him, Smith recently posted on Instagram about his struggles with body confidence and embracing body positivity. In his caption he noted that, previously, he would've "starved [himself] for weeks" before photo shoots. He then added his intentions to "reclaim [his] body and stop trying to change [his] chest and ... hips and ... curves that [his] mum and dad made and love so unconditionally".

Sam will be performing his new single "Promises" with Calvin Harris at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 20.