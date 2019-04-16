Every year, one of the biggest evenings for the Washington D.C. political crowd takes place in the spring, when a comedian hosts a fancy dinner and roasts a ton of politicians, reporters, and more. But for those wondering whether Sarah Sanders will be at the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year, it looks like fans of the press secretary are out of luck. Sanders apparently won't be attending the dinner this year — which might not surprise you, given how last year went down.

Per CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, Sanders will not be attending the dinner, and will instead be focusing on a rally with POTUS. Collins tweeted, "Sarah Sanders is not going to the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year, she tells me. She will instead travel with President Trump to Wisconsin for his rally." Trump is holding the event in Green Bay on April 27.

Sanders' reason for skipping the dinner in the name of going to a rally with Trump is relatively unsurprising, especially given Trump's consistent boycotting of the evening throughout his presidency, not to mention Sanders' experience at the dinner last year. In 2018, comedian Michelle Wolf made a number of jabs at Sanders.

