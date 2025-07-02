If you’re still not convinced that the worlds of sports and fashion have reached a full-on stylish collision, two powerhouse brands proved just that: Nike and Levi’s. This month, the sportswear giant is teaming up with the denim institution for a limited-edition collection. (Think: classics like a trucker jacket and baggy jeans emblazoned with the Nike logo and new iterations of Nike Air Max 95s in multiple colorways — including denim.) Fittingly, they tapped none other than WNBA athlete Paige Bueckers for the campaign.

Paige’s Denim-Clad Campaign

Though this is the Dallas Wings guard’s first season in the league, she’s already established herself as one of its most stylish. It makes sense, therefore, that Bueckers would front the latest collab from the two American institutions, which drops on July 10.

In one of the photos, the athlete wore a basic white shirt styled with a plaid button-down. For a cool-girl vibe, only the topmost clasp was fastened. She paired the look with the new Levi’s x Nike Baggy Jean in a light wash and paired it with one of the stars of the collab: the Air Max 95s. Inspired by the OG shoe, this collab sneaker features Levi’s iconic Red Tab and the Nike Swoosh. Bueckers’ choice was the ecru iteration.

Levi's

In a different portrait, Bueckers sported the Levi’s x Nike Trucker Jacket, a classic denim silhouette reimagined with a contemporary fit. It featured the Nike logo atop one of the two front pockets.

Levi's

She Can’t Get Enough

The WNBA star didn’t stop at reppin’ the pieces in a campaign. On her recent tunnel walk in Arlington, Texas, before facing off against the Indiana Fevers, Bueckers wore the merch ahead of its launch.

Similar to her campaign ’fit, she wore a crew-neck top with the collection’s baggy jeans. She leaned into the denim-on-denim look by pairing it with the trucker jacket, for a cool-girl take on the “cheugy” Canadian tuxedo. As for her accessories, she slipped into the same white-and-cream Air Max 95s and carried a large jet-black tote.

Levi's

Mark your calendars. The collection drops on July 10 in select Levi’s flagship stores, on Levi.com, and on July 11th on SNKRS.