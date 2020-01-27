Spoilers ahead for Shrill Season 2. On the brink of a career breakthrough in the Season 2 finale of Shrill, an emboldened Annie dumped Ryan and vowed that she'd date other men. With the possibilities for new romance and writing success, Aidy Bryant isn't done telling Annie's story. Hulu hasn't renewed Shrill for a Season 3 following the second season dropping on Jan. 24. But Bryant spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how she is already thinking about a Shrill Season 3 and what else Annie could do with her budding confidence.

Shrill is based on the memoir by Lindy West and Season 1 was a fairly faithful adaptation. But Bryant, who also serves as writer and producer, told New York Magazine that Season 2 allowed her to incorporate more elements of her own life as Annie stopped worrying about what people thought of her, into "post–body stuff" territory. While Annie still faced some setbacks — like, quitting The Weekly Thorn in the Season 1 finale and then having to ask Gabe for her job back — she valued her self-worth more in the second season. No instance may highlight that more than breaking up with Ryan not because he didn't love her, but because he wasn't giving her what she needed or deserved.

Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Annie recognized being single will be scary, but that's part of the reason that the Saturday Night Live star says she wants to do Shrill Season 3. "I would love to do a third season and we have so many ideas that I feel like I would be so excited to weave in there," Bryant told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think part of what I would be excited to show is that yes, she has come to the other side of some of her insecurities, but they do rear their ugly head. I think having to put yourself out there in the dating world is, like, trigger city."

She noted how in the Natasha Lyonne-directed episode, "WAHAM," gave a glimpse of "some of the daily indignities of living with a body that sometimes betrays you or that other people have feelings about" when Annie had chub rub. "I just feel like there's so much more to be said and to be done with it," Bryant added.

Bryant has to film Shrill in Portland when she's on break from the New York-set SNL. (Lorne Michaels is also a Shrill producer.) THR noted that production for the first season was rushed due to Bryant's busy schedule. But with Shrill being renewed for a Season 2 a month after Season 1 premiered, she had more time to dedicate to the Hulu series and was able to expand the episode count from six to eight. So while Bryant isn't officially on the SNL roster for her ninth season in fall 2020, the sooner Shrill is renewed, the sooner she can get to work on a Season 3.

Besides Annie's love life (perhaps Thorn illustrator Nick could return?), Season 3 could show the response to her featured article "The Price of Female Empowerment." Her extended circle also has things going on as her father's health is a question mark, Fran's own love life took a turn, and Amadi's may be up for an even bigger promotion. But if there is a third season, expect Annie to get even more unabashedly Shrill as she continues fighting for what she wants out of life.