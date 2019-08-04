Scott Disick's relationship with Sofia Richie has been going strong for a couple of years now, and she's even made a few of appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, she's mostly been in the background on the show, seen only in a photo or briefly at an event. Fans of the couple, then, may be wondering if Richie is on Flip It Like Disick in a bigger way, since she's, you know, dating the star and all. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that will be the case.

Flip It Like Disick isn't really about Disick's personal life. Instead, it chronicles his passion for buying and re-selling luxury real estate in California. He has a whole team of talented people helping him on the show, but Richie is not listed as a cast member. The trailer does include cameos from some of Disick's famous friends and family members like Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, rapper French Montana, and DJ Steve Aoki. But there is no sign of Richie — which is kind of to be expected. Richie told Us Weekly in February that she had no plans to be on the show. "Oh, God no. [Scott's] the expert," she said when asked if she would make a cameo. "I might put in my two cents, but he's the expert."

It makes sense that Richie isn't a big part of Flip It Like Disick, because it's not like it's a reality series about Disick's life. It's specifically about house-flipping. He's talking backyard water features, proximity to traffic, and budget concerns. Even Kourtney Kardashian's appearance on the show is business-related. (He builds his kids a playhouse in the second episode, according to an E! press release.)

But even if she's not on it, Richie is proud of Disick's new venture. According to Life & Style, she posted to her Instagram story on July 31 to celebrate seeing a billboard of Flip It Like Disick while she was out driving. "My mans got a billboard on sunset," she wrote, tagging both Disick and the show.

As Flip It Like Disick continues, Richie could eventually appear. After all, she had been dating Disick over a year before she was first shown on KUWTK. They definitely have an established relationship now, but the longer she and Disick are together, the more natural it will be for her to pop up on his show. And if she does, Kourtney likely won't have a problem with it. Kourtney said during KUWTK Season 16 that she, Richie, and Disick are the "picture of the modern family" — sometimes literally, because they all show up on our TV screens.

So if you're looking forward to a Richie moment on Flip It Like Disick, don't get your hopes up too high. Instead, just enjoy watching Disick explore his passion for house flipping, and head to his and Richie's social media accounts if you want to see more of their personal life. But that's not really what Flip It Like Disick is about.