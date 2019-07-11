U.S. rock band The Killers were the belle of the ball at Glastonbury Festival 2019, where the legendary rockers performed as one of the official headliners. This epic gig followed the release of the band's most recent single "Land of the Free," which dropped earlier this year and created huge buzz. But after witnessing their dazzling Glasto set, many fans might be wanting to enjoy the American musicians in the flesh. So, will The Killers tour the UK in 2020?

Well, those hoping to see the "Mr. Brightside" singers live next year might be disappointed to learn that there has been no announcement in regards to a 2020 tour — and there is currently no information about an upcoming Killers tour on the band's official website. I have reached out to the band's representative for comment, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

However, fans potentially have something to look forward to next year, because new music could well be on its way. During an interview with NME back in January, the band's guitarist Dave Keuning revealed that The Killers were in the early stages of creating their next studio album — and, according to Radio X, when asked by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about when fans can expect new music, lead singer Brandon Flowers replied, "In a perfect world, I could see the end of the year having something, but I think it's probably, it's looking more likely that it would be early 2020."

As mentioned previously, The Killers most recent track "Land Of The Free" was released earlier this year, and in a lengthy tweet, frontman Flowers explained that the standalone single was released in response to ongoing gun violence in the United States. In the statement posted on Twitter, the "Human" singer said:

"On December 14 2012, I woke up, unlocked my phone, and, like so many others, saw the pleas to 'Pray for Sandy Hook'. The news was devastating. If there was a single moment that I mentally began to assemble "Land of the Free," that was it. In the months and years that followed, America would be hit with an onslaught of more mass shootings of innocents and too many examples of racial injustice to ignore."

In the emotional statement, The Killers lead singer then went on to conclude, "I love my country. I know that these are complicated issue but whether you stand to the left, right, or straddle the line, you've gotta believe that we can do better."

Although currently working on their upcoming record, the band are presumably still riding the high of their recent Glastonbury set which, according to NME, broke the record as being the loudest performance in the festival's history. In a statement released by Martin Audio, the company who provide the Pyramid Stage’s speakers, it was said that the band's headliner set reached 106 decibels for those lucky enough to be in attendance — a stark contract to The Killers Glasto performance 12 years earlier, which was clouded by sound restrictions.

So, although fans are still waiting patiently for news of a 2020 tour, we do at least have a potential sixth studio album on the way. Fingers crossed.