The day Line of Duty fans have been both dreading and looking forward to is nearly here — the end of the fifth series. While the conclusion of this instalment of the police procedural won't be known until Sunday night, I'm pretty confident that many viewers are hoping that the series will continue on for at least another year. So will there be a sixth season of Line of Duty?

I reached out to a BBC rep for any insight or comment on whether series six has been confirmed, and they informed Bustle that it was confirmed alongside series five in 2017. As Radio Times reported that year, BBC director-general Tony Hall did mention that two more series of Line of Duty had been commissioned, those being five and six. "I am very excited to say there's not one but two more series of Line of Duty. So hooray for AC-12!" he exclaimed during an event launching new BBC drama commissions. And to make things seem even more legit, actor Martin Compston (who plays Sergeant Steve Arnott) told presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that a sixth series had been commissioned on This Morning last month.

While it's all but confirmed that there will be a sixth season, show creator Jed Mercurio still seems somewhat cryptic about in regards to whether it's actually happening. "We're looking forward to a conversation with the BBC once series five has aired [...] about whether there is an appetite from fans to have more, or whether there's a feeling the show is coming towards its natural arc," he told The Sun in April.

BBC/World Productions

"That conversation will be very specific, which is whether series six will be the last, or whether the BBC would be prepared to commission a seventh so we can approach series six knowing it's not the last."

But after The Sun published an article on Wednesday that alleged Compston had reportedly been offered a deal for another series ahead of the fifth series ending, Mercurio took to Twitter to deny these claims and also wrote that he's "not writing S6 let alone S7." That's not to say that there won't be a sixth season seeing as BBC have all but confirmed it, rather that Mercurio hasn't started writing it yet. But as the show creator has already stated that he's pretty much set on continuing Line of Duty on for at least one more season, it's hard to think that this tweet is him denying a sixth is on the cards, rather that he's angry at a rumour being circulated.

Of course, the world of television is a volatile place where successful series can be dropped in the blink of an eye. But until the sixth season of Line of Duty actually begins filming, then I'll be happy. At least you can look forward to the 90-minute finale episode this Sunday which will hopefully tie up some loose ends before the long wait for series six.

Line of Duty will conclude this Sunday on BBC One at 9 p.m.