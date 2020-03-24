As one chapter of the Pearson family's' lives comes to a close, another one is already gearing up to begin. In 2019, NBC picked up the series for three more seasons, which means This Is Us will return for a fifth season next fall and a sixth season after that, as long as production is able to resume as usual in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” NBC Entertainment scripted presidents Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said in a joint statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter, when the three-season pickup was first announced. "A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew, who reach new heights every week with the show’s inventive and compelling storytelling.”

This served as the second time the show had been picked up for multiple season renewals, having nabbed a guaranteed second and third season its initial freshman run.

Mitchell Haddad/NBC

Unfortunately, it isn't all good news when it comes to the This Is Us renewal. Sources told THR that series creator Dan Fogelman plans on having the show come to a close after Season 6, however, the network remains hopeful that the Pearsons could go on telling their story for many more years. It's too soon to tell which way this will all play out, but if Season 6 really is its last, then fans have two more full seasons to enjoy (and many more tears to shed) before saying goodbye to these beloved characters.

As of now, production for Season 5 hasn't yet begun and given that the world is currently fighting off a global pandemic, it's unclear if filming will go on as scheduled. To help stop the spread of coronavirus, many shows like Grey's Anatomy have shut down production on their current season for at least two weeks. If this situation persists into the summer, then that could impact the usual fall schedule, including the return of This Is Us. But for now, only time will tell.

