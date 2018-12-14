While Fuller House could stand alone as its own show, the Full House cameos and references make it that much more fun to watch. And Season 3 had a particularly exciting cameo from Vicky who returned to Fuller House to reunite with her ex-fiancée Danny. But as cool as it was to see Danny back with what was obviously his OTP, it doesn't look particularly promising that Vicky will be in Season 5 to date Danny.

In case you don't remember, in the Fuller House Season 3 finale, D.J. and Stephanie invited Vicky over to reunite with their dad who had just gotten divorced and lost his job and was down in the dumps. The two seemed glad to see each other, with Vicky gently mocking Danny's '80s-style furniture and penchant for cleaning. Then she even came with him to the party that night at the Smash Club.

But though the two were once engaged, and Danny is very much single now, there wasn't a lot of romantic tension hinting at the need for a resolution in Season 4. There was no kiss, no realization from Danny that Vicky was the one — they seemed more like friends than potential romantic partners.

Of course, it's always possible that Gail Edwards, who plays Vicky, will surprise us all and re-appear. But everything that's been said in the hiatus indicates that she returned just for the one really fun cameo and maybe that's it. For example, former showrunner Jeff Franklin* seemingly dashed hopes of the two dating in an interview with TV Line.

"The storyline just took us to Danny getting divorced and being single again, and we felt it would be a good time to bring her back and reintroduce her. Not that there’s necessarily going to be a rekindling of their romance, but it was just a good time in our storytelling to see them together again ... For me, it’s just nice to bring her back and say we love you. That was what it was about for me."

So the cameo seems like it was really more of a love letter to the character than a glimpse at a future storyline. That makes sense considering that Edwards isn't really into acting anymore.

Mike Yarish/Netflix

Her last credit before Fuller House was from 1994, and she told Sedona.biz that she's been happy with her decision to leave Hollywood. "People outside of the business are unaware of the downside of Hollywood pressures," she said. "I was lucky enough to be able to retire in my early 40s. And, after all, a Hollywood career should be a blessing — not a prison sentence."

In fact, Edwards hadn't acted in so long that the Fuller House team was initially not sure how to contact her. "I was so off the Hollywood grid, it took casting three months to find me but, thankfully, they did," she told Sedona.biz. "It was like déjà vu walking onto Stage 24 at Warner Bros. visiting the recreated set. Though I was credited as a guest star, I’d call it more a cameo, as my scene with Bob [Saget] was just under two minutes but what a thrill I had!"

Perhaps she did have enough of a thrill to want to return for Season 4, but if she returned to her regular life, that's understandable. And Danny survived his breakup with Vicky once before, so he'll be OK with the help of his family is Vicky exits his life as quickly as she re-entered it. At least Fuller House fans will always have that one episode to look back on fondly.

*Editor's Note: In February 2018, Warner Bros. TV terminated Franklin's contract after allegations of verbal abuse and inappropriate comments came to light. Franklin issued the following statement on Instagram:

"I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!"