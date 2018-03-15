There are some brands that spend time worrying about the latest trends and there are some that give you what you need. Winky Lux's Matcha Balm does a little bit of both. The brand new lip product has all the perks of the caffeinated drink plus some extra, so you can get your lips ready for warmer months.

Simply put, Winky Lux's Matcha Balm is exactly what your lips need for spring. The product has nourishing ingredients like coconut and avocado oil to protect your pout. It's also made with vitamin C and caffeine for a lippie pick-me-up and real green tea powder and food-grade vanilla to give the matcha feel.

Add to the the pill-shaped packaging and you have yourself the perfect mix of quirky and a must-have. That's hydration and energizing benefits, plus a great accessory. It's like getting all the benefits of drinking matcha outside of your body, which pretty much makes this the product of the season.

"Matcha is the wellness trend of 2018. Why not harness the power (and amazing taste) to treat your lips," Natalie Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Winky Lux, tells Bustle. "Green tea has been used in body care for centuries. Now it's being delivered in a fun compact way."

Courtesy Winky Lux

The Matcha Balm will be available on the Winky Lux website on March 15. That's the perfect time to take you lipsts from the chapped, cold winter dehydration and get them ready for months of bold lip color. Not to mention that it's the perfect way to feed your matcha obsession and look great next to your coffee cup in Instagram photos.

Although the Matcha Balm is green in the tube — you know, like the color of the drink — it comes off clear on the lips. You can use it as a base before your lipstick goes on or apply it as the lone product throughout the day. There really are no rules when it comes to balm. Heck, you could even apply this little stick to other parts of your skin that need a little hydration.

This will hands-down be your BFF all throughout spring to summer. While it's not a limited edition product, there's no telling how fast this product will fly off the virtual shelves. You'll want to get it while you still can, so get your wallets ready.

Courtesy Winky Lux

Just like all other Winky Lux products, the lip product comes in the classic pill packaging. It's white with gold lettering and twists up just like the classic bullet-shaped product.

The only problem about this packaging is that they don't stand up, so you'll have to store this one in a drawer. You're going to want to have it in your purse or pocket at all times though. The product is so good that you're not going to think twice about the packaging.

These little match-filled sticks of hydration will be $14 each. That's not exactly the most affordable, but they'll definitely be worth it. After all, it's only the price of a few matcha lattes and will last you way longer. As of right now, the brand only has one full-sized option available and they don't have plans to make minis any time soon.

Bottom line: stop what you're doing and head to the website to stock up on these products. Between the skin benefits and the trendy ingredients, you really don't have any excuse not to.