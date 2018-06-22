Since the watermelon is basically the mascot fruit of the summer, brands may as well make everything inspired by the sweet treat once vacay season is in full effect. The first official day of summer just hit and Winky Lux launched a watermelon lip balm that practically celebrates the occasion, putting the brand ahead of the curve.

When Winky Lux produces new lippies, the brand always goes all out. You won't just find the traditional bullets in their beauty family, but rather lip creams with unique designs and yummy smells. There was the Winky Lux coffee collection that combined gorgeous neutrals with the rich smell of a cup of java. Even better were their Valentine's Day-inspired lipsticks whose bullets came shaped like cutesy hearts. Basically, you can expect the best of the best whenever the brand's masterminds dream up a new product for the pout.

Now joining their lip family is a summer sensation that begs to enter your beauty stash. It's a custom shade that'll likely remind you of your childhood with its watermelon jolly rancher scent. A transforming lip product that won't look the same on no two beauty lovers, it's the one-of-a-kind balm you needed as of yesterday.

Wrapped in the same gold packaging as the Winky Lux FlowerBalms and GlimmerBalms that fans of the brand already know and love, the Watermelon Balm is a pill capsule housing one of the greatest smelling pink tints. But it's not just any old pink. It's a universal hue that transforms against your lips to your ideal shade of "perfect-for-you-pink". That means the fragrant lippie is guaranteed to look flattering against any complexion.

There's more to it than just its transformative powers that make the see-through jelly balm ideal for the season, though. It's candy taste makes it all the more appealing as you won't be able to resist licking your lips when wearing it. That probably won't do its long-lasting color any justice, but there's just nothing better than a balm that looks, smells and tastes like a dream.

Your only hope for snagging the newly released balm is heading over to Winky Lux's website. Retailing for $14, it's the brand's latest must-have that'll surely compliment all of your summer makeup looks. Whether you opt for a barely-there subtle glam or a full-on beauty beat, you can't go wrong with this pH reactive pink.

When the new lippie isn't floating around in your purse for on-the-go touchups, it'll look as beautiful as it wears stored in your beauty space. Its pill capsule features watermelon pink packaging, adorned with the fruit's black seeds on its base for the ultimate summery essence.

Just like the fabulous Winky Lux products that predated it, the Watermelon Balm is cruelty free, formulated without parabens and nontoxic. So, you can feel confident that you're swiping nothing short of a quality gel against your lips when you're wearing the lippie all summer long.

If the Watermelon Balm suits your fancy, then Winky Lux's Marzia La Frutta Eyeshadow Palette will be right up your alley, too. The shadow set inspired by an Italian Garden of delectable fruits features a summery blend of hues, that even has a matte pink shade also fashioned after a juicy watermelon. With the Watermelon Balm on your pout and this gorgeous shade on your lids, you really can't go wrong with such a match-made-in-heaven combo.

As long as Winky Lux keeps watermelon on the brain, the brand really can't go wrong. Their highly-pigmented products really speak for themselves, but when all else, formulating a lippie with a fruity scent and taste can make things all the more better.