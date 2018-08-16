Have you ever felt excluded at work? Left out of the conversation? Talked over? Made to feel like you weren’t part of the decision-making process? Well, you’re not alone. A study from the companies Culture Amp and Paradigm found that a lot of workplaces are failing their female employees. And while the issues they uncovered might not rise to a sexual harassment allegations level of nastiness, there’s evidence that even companies that might think they’re doing a great job for their female employees may be failing in one big area: Inclusivity.

“It’s hard to overestimate how important it is to become inclusive,” Culture Amp CEO Didier Elzinga tells Bustle. “A nine person company can be an inclusive company, even if it’s not broadly representative yet.”

Inclusivity is a tricky topic because, unlike diversity, it’s not easy to quantify. While you can look around a room and count the number of people who are presenting as female, it’s a lot harder to determine who’s feeling left out. That’s why studies like this one are so important — they give us a look at what might be going on in the minds of our coworkers and employees. And for women, they give us the chance to ask — do I feel included at my workplace? If I don’t, what does that mean for me?

Corporate culture has become less and less tolerant of blatant bad behavior in the workplace (at least, as in the case of recent events, when alleged offenders are caught or called out) but that doesn’t mean we don’t still have a long way to go.

Here are three key findings from the Culture Amp/Paradigm study about ways women are feeling left out in the workplace.

Previous studies have found that men are much more likely to interrupt and talk over women than vice versa. One study even found that men dominate 75 percent of the time in decision-making conversations. Those behaviors might contribute to the fact that 48 percent of women in this study did not feel they were included in the decision-making process work. While it's less than a majority, that number suggests that we all need to do a better job at creating a space for women to speak.

In a related finding, 41 percent of the women in this study did not feel they were included in decisions that affect their work. This could be due to the fact that they're left out of the decision-making process all together, as the data point above found, or it could be that their opinions weren't taken into account. Either way — not great.