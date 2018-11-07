A slew of female congressional candidates ran for office this year, and a number of them already clenched their elections early in the evening on Tuesday. Following the results of so many critical House and Senate races can be really stressful— but seeing these women's reactions to winning their 2018 midterm races is a definite highlight of the evening. The only question is how many female candidates will get to celebrate at the end of the day.

The female candidates for this year's midterm elections are incredibly diverse. In fact, Kelly Dittmar, a researcher at the Center for American Women and Politics, told CNBC that one of the greatest themes among female candidates this year is the success for women of color, specifically.

Dittmar said, "[The narrative is about] women of color, and the potential to increase racial and ethnic diversity in these offices."

CBS News reports that nearly 500 women were running for Congress as of last March, and that 70 percent of those women were Democrats. Depending on how Tuesday evening plays out, an unprecedented number of women could be representing the country come Wednesday. Here are some of the most heartwarming responses from the female candidates who won their elections on Tuesday evening:

Rashida Tlaib Rashida Tlaib, who won her Michigan House race in a landslide, will now be one of the first Muslim-American women elected to Congress. Tlaib's first message wasn't about herself, though — it was to congratulate another first-time candidate, Ayanna Pressley. Tlaib wrote, "Congratulations @ AyannaPressley! Can't wait to serve with you."

Donna Shalala In a series of tweets following her victory, Donna Shalala (who was previously the president of the University of Miami) thanked the thousands of Floridians who had come out and voted for her, then promised them that she was only just beginning. She wrote, "Until every child has a fair shot at a higher education, we’re not done. Until Medicare and Social Security are secure for every senior, we will not rest. Until this heartless administration is held accountable for their numerous injustices, we will not stop."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was running uncontested after a stunning primary defeat over 10-time incumbent Joe Crowley, is officially the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, at 29 years old. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez wrote of her victory, "I am so thankful for every single person who contributed, amplified, and worked to establish this movement. Never forget the hard work it took to get us here. No matter what happens, this is what it takes."