Given their rather glaringly divergent life paths, the revelation that actor Woody Harrelson and Mike Pence attended the same Presbyterian college at the same time is a surprising one. But during Harrelson's Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, there came another disclosure many might find equally stunning — Harrelson liked the vice president back then.

"I actually quite liked him. I thought he was a pretty good guy," Harrelson told Kimmel about his youthful impression of Pence. Harrelson noted that both of them were "very religious" at the time they attended Hanover College, a Presbyterian school in Hanover, Indiana.

In fact, Harrelson went to Hanover on a Presbyterian scholarship, as he had once considered becoming a minister. But as Harrelson said, he "kind of went a different way,"

Harrelson said Pence "was very, you know, religious, very committed" at the time they knew each other. He added, "Seeing as how I'm not quite in the ballpark now, I don't know how we'd get along." Harrelson described Pence now as "still quite religious. Just a whole different brand of religious."

While Harrelson clearly has some nice sentiments about Pence, the same cannot be said for the actor's opinion of the current POTUS. During an October appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Harrelson described a dinner with Trump in not-at-all glowing terms.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Harrelson had been invited to the dinner in 2002 by his friend Jesse Ventura — former wrestler and then-governor of Minnesota. Trump was courting Ventura as a potential running mate for a 2004 presidential run on the Democratic ticket. And according to what Harrelson told Maher, the dinner was "brutal."

More to come...