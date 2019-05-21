It’s not often that music fans witness a hip hop cowboy legitimately delving into country. But Lil Nas X explains in his hit song “Old Town Road” that “can't nobody tell me nothin’." The popular tune is so big, it’s now getting its own collection in the Wrangler Lil Nas X collection that just launched (offers sizes S to XXL and 32 to 38).

Not every song ranking high on the charts gets its own capsule collection, but since "Old Town Road" was first uploaded to Lil Nas X’s YouTube on April 4, the song has garnered almost 150 million views while the official music video that debuted May 17, has already gained a hefty 39 million views.

The collection inspired by the hip hop county single is comprised of both women and men’s apparel. The line features a selection of unisex jeans, tees, shorts, and shirts inspired by the song and Lil Nas X. The collaboration is a match made in heaven as Lil Nas X even has a line in the song that says “Wrangler on my booty.” Bear in mind the collection is also limited edition, so anyone who wants to take their horse to the old town road in these looks better grab them fast.

According to the Wrangler website, the brand uses its classic styles with a country twist to display the “kind of modern cowboy or cowgirl that can’t be put in a box.” Yeehaw to that.

Old Town Road fans can pick up denim jeans, shorts, and tees now at Wrangler.com where prices range from $39-$149. Here are all the best modern country looks for the Old Town Road.

Wrangler Lil Nas X Graphic T Shirt

Wrangler Lil Nas X Graphic T Shirt $39 Wrangler Buy at Wrangler

Repping two big names at once, this simple, but cool graphic tee features the Wrangler logo on the front and a giant red X on the back that retails for $39.

Wrangler Lil Nas X Denim Shorts

Wrangler Lil Nas X Denim Short $79 Wrangler Buy at Wrangler

These shorts are only offered in sizes 25 to 32, but lay the claim in Lil Nas X's song perfectly. These cut off shorts come in a dark wash only, so those who like to match their denim can easily do so in this collection.

Wrangler Lil Nas X Slim Fit Jean

Wrangler Lil Nas X Slim Fit Jean $129 Wrangler Buy at Wrangler

Wrangler offers a pair of "Wrangler on my booty" jeans for men and women. The brand stick to its classic design of the slim fit jeans with the Wrangler “W” stitch embroidered pockets, a leather patch on the back pocket, and a bootcut leg ideal for any aspiring cowboy or cowgirl.

Wrangler Lil Nas X All Over Horse Logo Tee

Wrangler Lil Nas X Graphic Tee $39 Wrangler Buy at Wrangler

Displaying the Wrangler logo in the shape of jumping horses, the country in this shirt is all in the details. Plus, the signature X's seen throughout the graphic tee remind fans who the collection is all about.

Wrangler Lil Nas X Denim Shirt

Wrangler Lil Nas X Denim Shirt $99 Wrangler Buy at Wrangler

For a staple denim piece, this Old Town Road-inspired denim shirt could do the trick. The front replicates the original design of Wrangler's ICONS denim shirt, but brings the urban cowboy to the back with a printed graphic of Lil Nas X's silhouette featuring the name of the song written all over.

Now that you're prepped with plenty of Wrangler on your booty, there's nothing stopping you from hitting up your own old town road in today's trendy styles.