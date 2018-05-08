When it comes to the stars, there's nothing that they can't predict. Apparently, that's true for underwear too. Yandy.com created a zodiac lingerie line that has a different outfit for every star sign. There's everything from mermaid inspired colors to strappy two-pieces, and they're already chosen for you, just to make your shopping a little easier.

Trends come and go, but there's one thing that isn't changing any time soon — your star sign. The brand known for its' themed bedroom items is at it again with the Zodiac Collection. It consists of twelve different lingerie outfits, each one for every sign.

“We are always looking to bring something unique and relevant to our Yandy Girl and we have found that astrological signs and zodiac elements really resonate,” said Yandy’s vice president of merchandising, Pilar Quintana-Williams. “What we find fun about this collection is that our girl can choose to purchase her sign or the sign of her significant other or even just select a style that she finds stimulating."

Of course, there's no saying that you can't buy one of the other signs that speak to you. Heck, you could even stock up on your sign and your partners. There are no rules when it comes to fashion.

Courtesy Yandy.com

Each item doesn't just have the title of each zodiac sign, though. The collection includes a synopsis of what each sign is, the dates, and a descriptions of each of the signs. There's even a full section of colors that go along with the sign, so you can plan your outfit accordingly. According to the description, the signs can also tell what you like in the bedroom.

If that's not already enough, you can click on the "shop now" button below each look to find even more zodiac inspired items. While there are only twelve items in the actual Zodiac Collection, there's a whole lot more to browse on the website. The brand has chosen the ones that might catch your eye for you.

The only downside to the collection is that it is only available in sizes small to extra-large. While the brand does offer some plus sizes on the website, this line is not a part of it. You can find a select few is you shop other zodiac inspired looks though. Bustle reached out to the brand to see if the collection will be available in plus sizing in the future.

Courtesy Yandy.com

This isn't the first quirky line from the linger brand. The company is known for constantly creating collections for every single new occasion. I'm talking thousands of items to choose from on the website. You could look all day. So it's really nice that they lay it out by zodiac sign. You know, to maximize search efforts.

Yandy has had some seriously viral collections over the past year. The brand created princess lingerie, which had a different design for every start Disney woman. Unlike the zodiac collection, those were available in plus size though. The brand has yet to comment on why they don't include plus sizes for all collections.

While the zodiac lingerie line is a little more practical, it's still on the list of the brand's best collections. There's nothing on the tags that distinguishes the line from others, besides the creative intention. Each collection does come with it's own bag for you to store your outfit in though. The tied bag has the name of the collection on the outside.

Courtesy Yandy.com

This is a permanent collection on the website. That means that you can save up for every single sign you'd like. Heck, you could even get a new one for every single month. Your preferences are written in the stars, but that doesn't mean you can't embrace all the signs.