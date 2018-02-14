If you want to send someone (or yourself) a last-minute Valentine's Day surprise that really goes all out, Tinder, the OG of dating apps, may just be here for you this year. They've teamed up with Postmates, the delivery service, and renowned postal enthusiast Adam Levine for a campaign called #VDAYANDCHILL. OK, I don't know if he's a postal enthusiast or not, but he definitely worked with Tinder to surprise some lucky users with Valentine's Day deliveries to kick off this campaign. If a famous singer and judge on NBC's The Voice showing up at your door with a gift doesn't scream Valentine's Day... well, well it doesn't, really.

Basically #VDAYANDCHILL invites people to come up with their boldest and brightest Valentine's Day wishes, whether it's for themselves, a partner, a friend, or a family member. It's time to dream as big as you can, people, because if you live in NYC or LA, it may just come true. If you tweet your grand idea (using just emojis), and tag @Tinder and @Postmates, then they might just show up at your door. TBH, it's a lazy person's Valentine's Day dream: the perfect gift shows up and you haven't even left your couch.

"For us it’s not about whether you’re single or in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, it’s about celebrating fun and unique experiences for our users. Asking people to tweet how they’d like to send their day using only emojis, with the potential of a surprise delivery, is a really engaging way for our users to do Valentine’s Day their way," Rosette Pambakian, Head of Brand at Tinder, tells Bustle.

Postmates vans will be sent out in LA and NYC, but you can also get Postmates credit if you tweet from some other cities and win — so check out all of the information on their website to see if you're eligible.

And if you want to get on the action, here's how to make your Valentine's Day dreams happen:

"Our users are very creative," Pambakian says, "It’s been fun watching the tweets pile in. everything from pizza and wine to unicorns. Excited to see how we make these happen for them.

And if you, like me, are wondering where Levine fits into all of this, he partnered with Tinder to show up people's doors with a special Valentine's Day delivery — including concert tickets, a Galentine’s package, some Tinder profile advice, and even a special serenade — to help kick off the campaign.

“I am teaming up with my friends at Tinder to surprise some lucky fans with special deliveries to make their Valentine’s Day dreams come true,” Levine said in a press release. “It’s awesome to connect with Tinder users to make their Valentine’s Day just a little sweeter.”

Valentine's Day is a stressful time, whether you're coupled up or single, so Tinder and Postmates are trying to make things easier on everyone this year. “We know there is a lot of pressure to get the right thing on Valentine’s Day,” Ben Trinh, Head of Entertainment and Influencer Marketing at Postmates said in a press release. “Postmates gets it. From roses to chocolates, a nice tie to a bottle of wine, Postmates will make your life easier so our customers can focus on their special someone. We are excited to team up with Tinder to make lucky people feel extra special on Valentine’s Day.”

That being said, there's no guarantee that you'll be a winner, so I wouldn't be holding out as a special postmates delivery as your only Valentine's Day gift option. But if you're lucky, you may just find a larger-than-life Valentine's Day gift right at your doorstep.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated Levine would be delivering gifts to the contest winners. It has been updated to accurately reflect that his deliveries were separate from the contest.