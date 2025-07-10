The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Heartbroken Over A Situationship

Sometimes all you want and need in life is a fun situationship — a flirty fling, a no-strings-attached hookup, or a steamy connection that never quite reaches its hard launch era. Situationships can be freeing and flexible, but they also have the potential to be downright heartbreaking.

When you want a situationship to turn into the real deal, it’s only natural to feel let down when it stays in that hazy “will they or won’t they” phase. This is especially true if your would-be partner is super hot and cold. One minute they’re asking you on dates and introducing you to their friends, the next they’re leaving your texts on read, and it’s so exhausting.

This is the nature of many situationships, and it’s why certain zodiac signs absolutely hate them. The undefinable quality rarely meshes well with the signs who take loyalty seriously. They might hope or assume a situationship will turn into something more, and then feel incredibly disappointed when it fizzles out instead.

The signs who fall in love quickly also have a hard time. Since they’re head-over-heels, they often assume their would-be partner is too, and it makes it all the more jarring when the romance ends — especially if they get ghosted. Here, the three members of the zodiac who are the most likely to be heartbroken over a situationship.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

If a Taurus is going to entertain a situationship, it’s because they think the romance has true potential. As a practical, patient earth sign, they’re OK with keeping things casual for a while, especially if their partner says they’re still healing from a breakup or if they claim they like to take things slow.

The fact that they’re willing to wait around for someone to “make up their mind” is why Tauruses tend to fall apart in situationships. It doesn’t even matter if they were never officially dating. A Taurus will still go through the seven stages of post-breakup grief — they’ll lie low, cancel plans, call friends for support, and delete all their apps in a huff.

Add in that Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, and it makes sense why they aren’t built for situationships. Once they get done dirty by a would-be partner, they often steer clear of situationships in the future.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

When a Libra has a crush, they immediately go all-in. They’ll text their situationship morning, noon, and night. They’ll want to see them every weekend. And they might even let them move in or stay for extended periods, just as an excuse to be around them 24/7.

This charming, loving air sign doesn’t really acknowledge the difference between a real relationship and a casual, confusing situationship. If someone is giving them attention, they’ll hear wedding bells ringing in their head. This Venus-ruled sign is quick to fall in love.

Because they’re so naturally devoted, and because they can easily paint a vivid picture of the future in their mind, Libras tend to be extra heartbroken when their situationship is hot and cold. They also take it hard when it finally comes to an end. Unlike Taurus, however, they often find themselves swept up in a new one soon.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Situationships tend to be intense, steamy, and slightly chaotic, and that’s why they attract the Scorpio crowd. As a passionate water sign, Scorpios love the beginning stages of a relationship where everything’s exciting and new. They like it when a situationship is in their love bombing phase, too. It isn’t shocking to a Scorpio that someone would want to see them every day.

This energy is what reels them in, but it isn’t long before a Scorpio will start to think about the future. This sign is notoriously loyal, which is why they hope their fiery hookup will turn into something more stable and committed. Since situationships are inherently unpredictable, Scorpios often end up disappointed.

As a Pluto-ruled sign, Scorpios also have strong intuition that makes them aware of every little change and shift in their situationship. They’ll notice right away when they don’t get a text back or when their partner seems distant or weird, and they can always sense when the end is near. Even though they see the breakup coming, it still makes them sad.