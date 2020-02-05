If you've ever dropped (and cracked) your iPhone, you're not alone. According to a survey conducted by SquareTrade, an electronics extended warranty service provider, 66% of smartphone owners damaged their phones in 2018. A majority of these damages involved cracked screens. And based on data provided by AT&T in 2017, 57% of smartphone users have broken their devices more than once. If you're one of these people, you might be able to get your iPhone fixed at home now, depending on where you live.

Though the company has not officially announced this update on its site, the availability of Apple's online option to select home repairs was first pointed out on Jan. 31 by MacRumors, an online Mac and Apple news aggregation site. The source indicated that when looking at repair services through Apple's support site, customers can now find an onsite repair option along with the usual in-store and mail-in choices the company already offered. While it looks like the option applies to iPhone screen repairs, it's unclear whether it's available for other repairs or Apple products. For the time being, the home repair services are reportedly being offered in six cities within the United States: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. Bustle has reached out to Apple for more details.

These new home repair services are the result of a collaboration between Apple and Go Tech Services, an Apple authorized service provider, according to The Verge. However, as of right now, any time you try to inquire about Apple repairs through Go Tech Services site directly, you will be guided to a page that explains that you can only access the services through the Apple support website directly.

Though no prices have been specified for the onsite repairs, the Apple site does note that an additional onsite visit fee may be charged to customers who choose the service. But the Apple support site also states that the additional onsite visit fee will be waived for customers with iPhones covered by AppleCare+, coverage that includes up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage every 24 months. Regular iPhone screen repairs either mailed in or brought in to the Genius Bar otherwise can cost anywhere from $129 to $329 (without warranty) depending on which model of the iPhone you have.

Regardless, it sure is nice to potentially have the option to never leave your home to fix your phone screen ever again.