You Could Actually Buy These 3 Oscars Gowns Online Right Now If You Wanted To

Have you ever thought to yourself, "You know, it feels like time to buy myself an Oscars dress." Maybe you've recently won the lottery or you've been saving for a long time for something special or simply have a really amazing event to attend in the near future. Maybe you're also looking for some inspiration for what to buy for this large purchase. Maybe you just watched the 2019 Academy Awards and saw some gorgeous dresses or suits that are just what you had in mind. Well, my friend with an extremely specific shopping list and high budget, you're in luck. Because you can actually buy some of the dresses that graced the red carpet before the Feb. 24 awards ceremony.

From Brandon Maxwell on Melissa McCarthy and Sarah Paulson to Brock Collection on Danai Gurira to Zac Posen on Ashley Graham, there are a handful of looks that you can buy on fashion website ModaOperandi right this second. And if you have thousands of dollars burning a hole in your pocket and soft spot for designer fashion, then why not make a purchase?

Even if you're not looking to drop some serious cash, the notion that us non-celebrities can buy the same looks that celebrities wear to the Oscars is pretty darn cool. Granted, almost all celebrities borrow or are gifted designer looks, so it's safe to say that you may be spending more on the looks than they ever did. This doesn't change how glamorous the looks are, though.

Sarah Paulson's Brandon Maxwell Dress

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell Cut-Out Accented Gathered Gown $7,995 ModaOperandi Sizes 0 - 14 Buy At Moda Operandi

Interested in Sarah Paulson's structural, poof-sleeved ball gown? You can snag it on Moda Operandi for a cool $7,995. The down payment for the dress (you know, like a car, or a house) is about half of the total fee, though, if you're looking to run the up-front costs.

Danai Gurira's Block Collection Dress

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brock Collection Paige Strapless Gown $7,740 ModaOperandi Sizes 0 -16 Buy At ModaOperandi

Love a gold, metallic moment on the red carpet? Me too. This gown that Black Panther's Danai Gurira wore on the red carpet may just be for you. Sure, it's close to 10 grand, but it's also gold and sparkly.

Marina de Tavira's J. Mendel Dress

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J. Mendel Tiered Ruffle Gown $7,990 ModaOperandi Sizes 0 - 16 Buy At ModaOperandi

This is a classic Oscars gown. It's a bold color, structured, dramatic, and layered with tulle. Plus, it's manages to be trendy while remaining relatively classic. If you're looking for a safe bet for a glamorous upcoming event, this red gown is a great choice.

While none of the above gowns could be described as size inclusive, two of the three go to a size 16 and one goes to a size 14. While it would be nice if designer fashion made room for sizes beyond a 14 or 16, it may surprise some to know that designer fashions don't just come in sample sizes 2, 4, and 6.

If you're feeling excited to burn through thousands of dollars in the name of a gorgeous dress (it's called an investment piece for a reason, after all), it's worth considering one of these gowns. It never hurts to own a little piece of Oscars history, after all.