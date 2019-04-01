It's April Fools' Day, and while there won't be any cosmic pranks, it will feel like the universe is doing its best to confuse you today. Your daily horoscope for April 1, 2019 includes the moon moving in Pisces, which will activate your imagination, according to Astrosofa. However, Mars transitioning from Taurus to Gemini could snap you out of your dreamy state and prompt you to pick fights. Today could be a little dicey emotionally, but the presence of Mars in Gemini is is ultimately a good thing.

"Mars will rev up the mercurial energies during its time in Gemini, making our thoughts more powerful, bright, and optimistic," Astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike tells Bustle. While you might feel like moving full-speed ahead, Nordhaus-Bike advised on her website that today is not the day to do that. In fact, it's best to chill until April 5. "The moon will be at the close of her monthly cycle as she moves through the balsamic moon phase," she explained. "This mysterious phase brings a dreaminess and quietude that’s best used for meditation and reviewing the past month."

Today is an ideal time to revive your meditation practice, which will help you take a beat before saying something you can't take back. See your April Fools' Day horoscope below.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Tina Gong / Bustle Aries, because you always like to move forward like the boss you are, today could be particularly difficult for you. Do your best to hit the pause button in order to avoid unnecessary frustration, Cafe Astrology recommended. If you try to push ahead like you normally do, it's going to feel like you're hitting your head against a brick wall.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Tina Gong / Bustle Taurus, while you normally over prepare for everything, you might not be as ready as you think you are for an important event. "A familiar routine has made you too confident," Astrologer Russell Grant noted on his website. "Whenever you assume a job, take care to carefully prepare. Make a checklist of items you will need. Creating a schedule will also be helpful. If you don't write down tasks, they'll fall through the cracks."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Tina Gong / Bustle Gemini, today is going to highlight your twinning nature as you feel like two separate people being pulled in opposite directions. You might be tempted to shirk your responsibilities in favor of pursuing your passions, Cafe Astrology revealed. There's no need to choose. Split your time today between what you want to do and what you have to do.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Cancer, while every little thing might feel like an emergency today, it's actually not. Horoscope.com noted that you may find yourself vacillating between euphoria and despair. Try to find some balance by taking a few minutes to meditate. Don't make any big decisions today, as you'll likely regret them tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Leo, worrying about things that are out of your control is a fools' errand, Cafe Astrology advised. Similarly, dwelling on the past won't help you move forward. If you're feeling particularly gloomy today, treat yourself to something you love in order to lift your spirits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Virgo, today is likely going to be full of missed connections. While being glued to your phone is not always a good thing, it will keep you in the loop today. "Someone is trying to contact you and you may keep missing each other by minutes," Horoscope.com revealed. "It's important to connect with this person to take care of some matters."

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Tina Gong / Bustle Libra, while murky matters will clear up today, don't make any decisions, Cafe Astrology advised. Yes, today is one time where your always-on-the fence persona will serve you well. In addition, try not to harbor resentment toward those who don't appreciate your help. Keep your eyes on your own paper.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Tina Gong / Bustle Scorpio, while most signs are advised to take it easy today, you should get moving, Horoscope.com noted. Don't take yourself too seriously today, just get up and go. Serious business can wait until later in the week.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Tina Gong / Bustle Sagittarius, old wounds could surface today, Cafe Astrology revealed. While the past is the last thing you have time for right now, these things are bubbling to the surface so you can finally put them to rest and move on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Tina Gong / Bustle Capricorn, the heat is on today in more ways than one. If you're feeling restless, call up an old flame, Horoscope.com recommended. If that's not appealing, order your favorite spicy foods or hit the gym to work up a sweat.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Tina Gong / Bustle Aquarius, though you're generally content to go your own way when others don't agree with you, that's not the best path to take today, Cafe Astrology noted. While it might be hella frustrating, it's best to pause and allow others to catch up to you.