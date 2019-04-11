We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 11, 2019.

With the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer today, the focus is on emotional nourishment. And with the day starting off with a square off between the Cancer Moon and wounded Chiron in Aries, we might find that we're in need of some extra tender loving care. At best, this Moon-Chiron combination pushes us to acknowledge how we feel, so we can best care for ourselves and others.

Generally speaking, under a Cancer Moon, we'll usually find ourselves in the mood for cuddling, snacking, cooking, napping, and spending time in the company of close friends and family. Since Cancer is a sign that's associated with emotions, we might also find it helpful to cocoon ourselves away for a bit and be protective of our energy, as giving too much energy to people or situations that drain us can make us uncomfortably moody.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time for you to pull inward for a bit and focus on what you need on an emotional level. If you've been feeling off-kilter, today calls for you to slow down and recalibrate. Some extra sleep could do you good, as could a home-cooked meal, or being in the company of those you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Communication makes the world go round today and you might find that having the right conversation with the right person could help you to open up a door or two. You seem to know exactly what people need to hear now, so speak up and share your thoughts. Use your voice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be in the mood to spend some cash today and if it's well within your budget, this could be a good time to treat yourself to something nice. On another note, this could be a good day to focus on your long term financial goals and look to better ways you can save.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The focus is on you today and how you're feeling. As such, this could be a great day to take a time out for some self-care and pampering. Look to ways that you can treat yourself and your body better or add a little something to your beauty regimen or wardrobe that boosts your mood.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find it hard to get going today as you might feel more tired than wired. As such, it's a good time for you to try and get some extra rest and take a break from all the hustle and bustle that going on in the world right now. On a deeper level, a spiritual practice could be helpful.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're looking to give back to others or your community, today is a good time for focusing on it. Meanwhile, your friends come to the rescue now, though you may need to be open to receiving their support and care. In other words, you don't always need to be the strong one.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're focused on your goals and career today and you seem to know just what to do to get the job done and impress the crowd. However, make sure that you're not solely focused on impressing others today as you're the only one that has the power to validate you and your success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be due for a vacation now or at the very least a little escape. If you can't blow off work early, then look to ways you can have a little adventure post work. Overall, you need an experience (by way of travel, learning, or taking a healthy risk) that will feed and nourish your soul.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit moody today but know that you don't have to suffer through what you're feeling alone. Take this time to connect with someone your trust and honor your vulnerability. In terms of your finances, it's time to take a look at your books and sort things out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your partner or someone close to you could need your advice or support today. While you love to be the rock for others, be mindful of those that tug too hard on your energy. On a different note, partnering with others can help you get more done today. Reach out for help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The focus is on your health and well-being and ways that you can improve both. While you're usually on the go, be mindful of skipping meals or jam-packing your schedule with too much to do as it could take a toll on your energy levels. Overall, put yourself first today.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love and romance are in the air and you may be feeling more flirty than usual. If single, you could meet someone new while those of you that already have a bae could find tonight to be the perfect date night. Though overall, look to ways that you can engage your passion and joy.