We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 12, 2018.

"If you believe it, then you can achieve it" might be the mantra for today as the Moon remains in intuitive Pisces, teaming up with planets in hardworking and financially savvy Taurus and Capricorn. The day starts out with a meeting between the Pisces Moon and serious Saturn in Capricorn, which reminds us to put in some effort and pragmatism into pursuing our dreams. By mid-day Venus in Taurus meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can help us with manifesting a relationship or financial opportunity that we really want.

Still, between this Venus-Neptune meetup and the Pisces Moon also syncing up with Neptune, we'll have to make sure we're utilizing the earthy, practical energy in the sky so we don't buy into an illusion or get taken for a ride. Later on in the evening, the Moon teams up with Mars in Capricorn and Venus in Taurus, which reminds us to pursue only the things that are worth having. There's a good chance we'll get it too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Big things are happening when it comes to your career. You could manifest a new job opportunity (with more money), or receive a bonus or increase in pay. If you've been thinking about asking for a raise, this is a good time to do so. Recognition could also come by way of a VIP that endorses you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could attract an opportunity today where others may want to pay you for your knowledge or expertise. You could get a teaching or speaking gig, or get something that you've written published. Overall, you've got a lot of influence now, so make sure you're using it. Be the change you want to see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It may be time for you to take a leap of faith where a career or financial matter is concerned. Something you're worried about is already being worked out for you behind the scenes. So even if you can't immediately see the results, trust that good things are happening on your behalf.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might be feeling extra inspired today, as you've got some big dreams and ideas that you're ready to jump on. When it comes to fulfilling those dreams, your partner or a close friend is ready, willing, and able to help you out. Also, don't underestimate the power of networking now. You're golden.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Financially things are coming together when it comes to a business decision you've made, or an offer that may be on the table. People are loving what you do so bask in the spotlight. In love, it's time to make a list and ask the cosmos for what you want. A prayer could be answered.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your love life gets a boost today as you could meet someone that may be worth keeping around. This person may be someone you meet via travel or school, or they may be a person of another background or culture. Just make sure you're assessing them with your head and your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your long-term or financial security, you could get the green light today for a loan, or a lump sum of money you've been waiting on could finally come through. You may also receive promising news regarding an investment you've made or a debt that's troubled you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Things continue to look bright for you when it comes to love and romance. You could meet someone new via a friend or one of your online profiles. Meanwhile, if you work in a creative or media-related field, you could also manifest a new client or increase your audience. Believe in your talent.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Today is a perfect time for taking it easy or taking a time-out and focusing on things that nourish you on a physical and emotional level. Meanwhile, when it comes to your money and bookkeeping, your financial outlook may not seem as bleak as you thought. The resources you need will arrive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you've been having trouble with a creative project or fleshing out an idea, today could bring you the breakthrough you need. Overall, you should be feeling pretty upbeat about yourself and your current trajectory. Make sure to use your thoughts and words to affirm the positive. Speak it into existence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Do you spend enough time affirming the abundance in your life, or do you only see lack? If it's the latter, today could send you a reminder that you have more than you think you do. Meanwhile, someone in your family could come through for you in the nick of time. Make gratitude a mantra.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the juice today when it comes to getting what you want as people can't help but to be impressed and inspired by what you have to say. Make sure that you are using your platform and your connections with others to the fullest potential. There are opportunities that await you.