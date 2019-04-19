We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 19, 2019

The big news of the day comes courtesy of today's Full Moon in Libra (7:12 a.m. EST), the second full moon in the sign of partnership and relationships to visit us in a month. Since full moons represent endings and completion, we might experience a make-it-or-break-it moment in terms of a significant relationship. At the same time, this full moon can also show us what we need to release in order to bring more balance and harmony to our lives.

About an hour after the full moon, the Moon moves into the passionate depths of Scorpio, which will highlight themes around intimacy, trust, and vulnerability. With the Scorpio Moon opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the mid-day, we're called to develop new ways to respond to or handle situations or relationships that press our buttons. Under a Scorpio Moon we can find the courage needed to face our fears and the resilience to overcome a challenge or bounce back from a loss.

By the evening, communicative Mercury and wounded Chiron sync up in bold and passionate Aries, which could give us the opportunity (and the bravery) to initiate and engage in conversations that can foster healing, healthier boundaries, and change.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find that what you wanted in terms of an intimate relationship has changed now, which could help you to open the doors to greater intimacy or give you the chance to heal old wounds around unconditional love and acceptance. Talk about what hurts you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might need to take a moment to decide whether a significant relationship gives you the freedom to truly be yourself. If the answer is no, you could be motivated to make some changes that can bring you more peace of mind and freedom. A heartfelt conversation may be in order.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could have an ah-ha moment today when it comes to a relationship and how much energy and effort your willing (or no longer willing) to put into it. If you find yourself feeling a bit like a loner or outsider now, that's not a bad thing. Who or what isn't serving you is being stripped away.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to step out into the spotlight and break free of any age-old programming that's been preventing you from moving forward and being seen for the things that make you special. At the same time, there's no need for outside validation. Honor yourself and others will too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You could have a shot at something big today in terms of your goals or career. Though in order for you to make things happen, you'll have to come from a centered and confident place. In other words, trust yourself. You're already in alignment with what's meant for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could have a revelation today that helps you to see something in a new light. Though be mindful of negative thinking or fearing the worst as things could actually turn out better than you had hoped. Know that you have the chance to re-write a new narrative. Let go go the past.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your values are changing and that's a good thing because you're becoming more aware about what you're willing to spend time and money on. If there isn't a return on the investment that you're making in something or someone, you're called to set it free. You'll survive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It may seem like something you want isn't coming together because you aren't seeing any tangible results of your efforts. However, today is one of those days where you'll need to trust that things are working in your favor even if you can't immediately see the results. Have faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Though you're used to being on the go, you may need to pull back a bit today and give yourself some time to recharge and reflect. You can keep the FOMO at bay by focusing on things that interest you and you alone. Know that time spent with yourself can bring you the boost you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You get by with some help from your friends today, especially those that encourage you to be your authentic self. By connecting with your community today, you could have the chance to heal wounds around family and your sense of belonging. A convo with family could soothe you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your career now, which could land you in a leadership position or the spotlight. Though with all that you know and the experience you have under your belt, why are you letting self-doubt get the best of you? Know that you have the gift to inspire and teach.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to have faith in yourself and your ability to realize your dreams, and doing this work may require that you take on a fresh mindset. If you've been subscribing to an old story that says you can't have or that you don't deserve what you want, it's time for a new story.