That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 20, 2018.

The Moon moves into cuddly and cozy Cancer this morning. And with Taurus season officially underway, we may never want to leave our homes today. Under a Moon in Cancer, we may find ourselves feeling a bit more sensitive and tender than usual, especially with the Moon squaring off with wounded Chiron in Aries by mid-morning. But it isn't anything that some quality time with close family and friends or a good home cooked meal can't fix. With the Cancer Moon teaming up with the Sun in Taurus by late morning, we're encouraged to connect with and lean on loved ones for support. Some of us may even be called by a loved one to offer a helping hand. By later this evening, the Moon squares off with feisty Mercury in Aries, which could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments. If there's something that needs to be aired out, there's a good chance it will happen under this Moon-Mercury combination. Overall, when it comes to today, the best way to ride out the emotional waves is to do something that nourishes the soul.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be feeling a bit moody or hypersensitive today which could have you ready to tell folks off more than usual. While you shouldn't repress what you're feeling, it may be worth picking and choosing your battles today. Not everything may be worth a fight. Try cooling down and relaxing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling a bit wound up today or dealing with some nervous tension. Instead of letting your mind run away with you, focus on things that you enjoy today. At the same time, be careful of what kind of information and conversations you're absorbing today. Focus on the good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friend may rub you wrong today, which could have you questioning whether your connection or relationship with them is worth the trouble. While this could be a fleeting moment, it may be best to take some time to yourself and put some space between both of you for now. Take care of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling extra sensitive today which could stem from bumping heads with your supervisor or feeling like a career plan isn't coming together the way you want. Don't let your feelings get the best of you. Call up a friend or spend some time with them today. You need some back-up.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be feeling like you want to run off today, but you may also be feeling like you're stuck where you are. While it seems like you've been doing more work than play as of late, trust that the hard work you've been putting in is about to pay off. For now, reach down deep and find your second wind.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Are you letting thoughts about the past get in the way of your future? If you're doing too much thinking about something that's already happened — which, by the way, is something that you can't control — it's time to shake it off. You have resources and options available to you. Take a new direction.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Are you too worried about what others have to say or think about you? If the answer is 'yes,' it's time to take a step back and question why you're giving all of your power away. Reclaim your time and your power. Even if you have to write it on a way today, remember how amazing you are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may have a ton on your plate today and may be considering taking on more. You're a powerhouse, no doubt, but you may be better off relinquishing responsibility instead. Otherwise, you might find yourself overwhelmed. Of course, you could always ask someone for help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit sensitive today when it comes to your romantic life. It may seem like things are fizzling out before they start or not taking off at all with potential dates. Don't sweat it. You're not doing anything wrong. Instead of obsessing, do something more productive today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You and your partner or someone close to you may not be on the same page today, which could trigger a misunderstanding. Though you may want to hash out the issue on the spot, it may be best to take some space and do something fun instead so you can blow off steam. Come back to it later.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might easily feel like you're spinning your wheels today, when it comes to the many errands, meetings, and details you have to tend to on your to-do list. Though before you run yourself ragged, make sure to take time out for yourself and find some peace and calm. Staying home tonight might be a good idea.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may want to play today but your finances may not be able to accommodate your plans. You may need to keep the fun local or low-key instead of trying to go all out and do something big. A friend could also offer to treat you. Take them up on the offer. In love, maintain your standards.