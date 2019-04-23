We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 23, 2019.

The morning kicks off with a meeting between the Moon and bountiful Jupiter in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius, which should help us to start out the day in good spirits. By the early afternoon, passionate Venus in Aries meets up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which could help us to heal a relationship related matter or to heal from one. Venus and Chiron in Aries asks that we honor our worth by honoring what's in our hearts and living as boldly and confidently as possible.

By the evening, the Moon shifts into hardworking Capricorn, putting the focus on our responsibilities and the need for patience and commitment. By late tonight, the Capricorn Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, which can help us find innovative solutions to tough problems while pushing us to take a calculated risk.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your April 2019 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're reminded to give yourself some extra love today, especially if your confidence isn't exactly where you want it. On another note, if you want success now, you're going to have to redefine what success means to you. Listen to your heart.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your finances could get a boost today whether you're job hunting, negotiating a contract, or getting a return on a financial investment you've made. On another note, it may be time for you to challenge a self-limiting belief. You're on to something big.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As your relationships continue to shift, you might find that you're starting to come in contact with more likeminded people. As such, embrace the possibility to establish relationships based on authenticity and reciprocity. You're learning the meaning of true friendship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got big plans today and it's possible that you could achieve everything on your to-do list, so long as you enlist some help. Look to ways that you can collaborate with others as it could not only provide you with valuable insight; it could provide you with an opportunity too.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love and romance are in the air today and it's possible that you could attract someone new. On a different note, you might find that you're more focused on your professional life than anything. When it comes to sharing your expertise, don't underestimate what you know. Let go of limitations.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Home is where the heart is today and you might find yourself focusing on your financial stability. As such, you could be motivated today to begin healing wounds that you may have around scarcity and abundance. Meanwhile, you're on a roll creatively. Go with the flow.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Communication is where you'll find success, especially when it comes to smoothing over a rough patch within a relationship or letting someone know how you feel. Someone could show up for you today in a way that you may least expect. No need to cling to an old relationship narrative.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could receive a financial boost today for all of the hard work that you've been putting in. Though at the same time, you're reminded to honor how much you bring to the table and not sell yourself short. The right meeting or conversation could bring a breakthrough or opportunity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're feeling like a burst of energy today, which is a good thing, as it will help you to accomplish just about anything you set your mind to. When it comes to managing your money, it's possible that you can find a new, yet doable approach. Too, see your passions through.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A gift or a blessing could come through for you in the nick of time today, which could put you in good spirits. Overall, your joy comes first today, so look to ways that you can engage with it. Meanwhile, a family relationship could call for healing. Can you exercise boundaries and compassion?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so look to ways that you can best connect with the folks around you. If you've been on the outs with a friend, it's possible that you could heal the rift today. Feel your feelings but don't tether yourself to the past. Let that old story go.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could have a win today when it comes to your career, though to get that win, you might have to take a risk while recognizing you're worth having what you want. Your network could come in handy today when it comes to uncovering new opportunity. Lean on the support of friends.