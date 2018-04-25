We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 25, 2018.

The Moon remains in productive and hardworking Virgo, keeping us in the mood to bring the items on our to-do lists down to zero. With the Moon teaming up with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn in the morning, the first half of the day will be good for handling matters that require a practical, responsible, and determined approach. By the early evening, the momentum slows down to a frustrating pace as Mercury in Aries squares off with Saturn. With this kind of a combo, it may feel like getting the simplest tasks done is an uphill battle. At the same time, this Mercury-Saturn mashup might also have us feeling uncharacteristically hopeless or pessimistic. The best way to handle this energy may require temporarily walking away from a situation or reframing a problem as an opportunity. By late tonight, the Virgo Moon opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could provide the healing vibes we need to soothe frazzled nerves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Remember that what you're doing doesn't require a race to the finish line. If things feel stop-start today, make "slow and steady" your mantra. You'll get things done faster by not rushing or trying to force things to happen. That said, don't let negative self-talk get in your way. You've got this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you letting past disappointments or your fears get in the way of your dream? Don't give in to the hype. The problem is more in your head right now than actually in front of you. Remember that you can achieve whatever you throw your energy into. Take a breath, then keep moving.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to a friendship or an association that's been close to your heart, you may find yourself questioning whether it still has a place there. Sometimes we outgrow the people that helped to shape our lives and we need to move on. If you're getting the itch to move on, pay attention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could bump heads today with the higher ups or you might feel like a plan for your career isn't coming together. Lean on your people for support. Your friends, siblings, or partner should be able to give you the words of encouragement and love that you need. Let them help.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might find yourself daydreaming more today than working, but make sure you're not neglecting your responsibilities. At the same time, it may feel like an idea you're working on isn't panning out the way you want because of the smaller details involved. Don't give up. Just keep working.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

When it comes to your creative skills or a project that you may be working on, don't get too far into your own head. Chances are you may be blowing things out of proportion anyway. Meanwhile, in terms of your romantic life, don't let a few false starts get you down. Dust yourself off and try again.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Someone close to you could get under your skin today. But if you find them crossing a line with you, don't be afraid to assert your boundaries, even if it feels uncomfortable to do. That said, if you need to pull back and take some time to yourself today, do so. Focus on your needs for the time being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might feel like no matter what you do today, your best efforts are being thwarted. This might mean you need to step back and take a fresh approach or drop something all together. Though don't underestimate the power of your community. If you need assistance or feedback, ask for it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may be in the mood to play today, but there seems to be a creative project you've been working on that needs your time and attention. This project could be golden for you if you take the time and put in the effort. Overall, don't shortchange yourself. This sentiment also goes for love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A family-related matter could have you coming down hard on yourself today. Though as hard as it may be, don't let it get you down, especially if it's something that stems from the past. Make time today to focus on your joy and doing things that uplift your spirit. You deserve that much.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your thoughts may be heavy today, but try to focus on things that you have power to change, instead of things that you can't. If you need to, talk things out with someone you trust. Above all, make sure you get all the emotional nourishment you need today. Be mindful of what you give attention to.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Financially, it may seem like something you want isn't going to happen anytime soon. Try not to get discouraged as this roadblock is only temporary. If you need some encouragement jump on the horn and talk to a friend. By that same token, work your network for opportunities.