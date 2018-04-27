We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 27, 2018.

The Moon continues its stay in partnership-oriented Libra today, putting us in the mood to team up and establish relationships with others as well as seek out things (like art) that provide us with a sense of balance and beauty. Though when the Libra Moon squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by this afternoon, finding that beauty may be a tough thing to do. Since Libra is also associated with romance and relationships, we might also find it hard to connect with others too. At best, this Moon-Saturn combination can help us to take a more responsible and pragmatic approach to our relationships and our need for balance. At worst, we may need to be mindful of creating or seeing problems where there are none. Luckily, the Moon meets up with Mercury in Aries by the late afternoon, which can be helpful for finding solutions and sharing what we feel. The only thing about this Moon-Mercury match is up is that we'll also have to be cautious about getting into arguments or disagreements.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It may feel like you're saying all the wrong things today, which could trigger misunderstandings or leave you feeling at odds. Though you may need to pick and choose your battles carefully and focus on the things that truly matter to you in order to make it through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could easily get overwhelmed today if you're not careful about how you spend your time, as not everything in front of you today requires your attention. Meanwhile, you may find yourself in the mood to help or give to others today when you should be focusing more on you for now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Whether it comes to friendship or romance, it's time to start making sure that the people in your life are worth being in it, even if it means that you have to exercise some boundaries. On a slightly different note, know being vulnerable with others is a sign of strength. Lean on someone close.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel like you're being pulled in multiple directions today where your professional and private lives are concerned. If you're feeling overwhelmed, jump on the horn with a friend and look to them for backup. Meanwhile, taking an unconventional approach can solve a problem.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It may seem like a project isn't coming together the way you want it to today, which can have you feeling like you're spinning your wheels. Take a step back and regroup. Don't try to force anything but instead take a slow and steady approach. Things will start coming together as they should.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be feeling blocked creatively or romantically today, which could have you wondering if your efforts are worth it. Though instead of over-analyzing and overthinking things, give yourself some freedom to go in a new direction. Don't stick to a plan for now. Let your heart roam free.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might find yourself feeling a bit sensitive or moody today. At the same time, you might not be getting the kind of support you want from others right now. If you need to take a time out and be alone today, do it. Sometimes a little break is what you need. Say what you feel though.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You thoughts and feelings may be feeling heavier than usual today, especially when it comes to trying to get your to-do list down to a manageable size. Don't despair though. Ask for help if you need it as you have someone in your corner that can help you pick up the slack.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

There might be something fun you want to do today, either with friends or alone but your financial situation may be saying something different. You might be able to pick up some extra cash through a side hustle or putting in a few extra hours at work. Try to make today a productive one.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The demands that others may be putting on you today may feel extra heavy. If only you had more hands or more patience to keep up with it all. While you shouldn't neglect your responsibilities. You should give yourself a break. Celebrate how far you've come and make time to play hard.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a bit dejected today as something you've been planning on or dreaming about may seem like it's getting farther and farther away from becoming a reality. Try not to get too discouraged. Take some time to draw inward and find your strength. You can do this.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Financially, you may still feel like you're feeling the crunch, especially if your financial situation is preventing you from hitting an intended goal. It's time to utilize your network and start letting people know what you need. You might get the receive a positive response. Market your skills.